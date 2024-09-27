Ready to watch the DC dating scene play out in the pods on October 2? If you want to watch the Love Is Blind Season 7 premiere with a group, join the collective cringe at these watch parties around DC.

1940 11th St., NW

Before we officially meet this season’s singles, test your pod knowledge at Lulu’s Wine Garden with Love is Blind trivia on October 1 from 7 PM to 9 PM. The next night, viewers can watch the first two episodes of the season at a watch party from 8 PM to 10:30 PM. Look for themed cocktails, wine specials, and the iconic gold wine glasses.

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Love could be just a stop away at Metrobar. The watch party kicks off October 2 from 7 PM to 9:30 PM. No tickets necessary, but RSVPs are preferred.

1317 14th St., NW

You can watch DC’s singles on the big screen at one of the bars featured on the show. The basement bar will feature specialty cocktails and host multiple watch parties as the season releases. Join the party at 7 PM on October 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd. Free tickets are available.

3234 11th St., NW

Find happy hour specials starting at 5 PM before watching the episode at 7 PM on October 2. Catch the drama unfolding across six screens with indoor and outdoor seating. Reserve a spot for free.

620 T St., NW

A day late to the premiere? No worries: take in all the drama at the historic Howard Theater on October 3 at 6 PM. Free tickets are required.