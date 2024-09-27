The National Symphony Orchestra Strike Is Already Over

After the National Symphony Orchestra went on strike Friday morning, the musicians and the Kennedy Center have reached a tentative agreement this afternoon. The arts institution had canceled the sold-out Season Opening Gala following the strike, but the concert is now continuing as scheduled.

The musicians and their union, the DC Federation of Musicians Local 161-710 , have been in ongoing negotiations with the Kennedy Center on the issue of wages. According to a release from the Kennedy Center, the new 18-month agreement includes wage increases, more healthcare options, changes to the tenure system, paid parental leave, and more.

Despite the cancelation, the orchestra said it was prepared to play the concert if they reached an agreement beforehand. In a statement, an NSO spokesperson says, “At this time, members of the NSO are beginning rehearsals for the tomorrow’s gala.”

Meanwhile, today’s other big music cancelation, Chappell Roan, remains off the schedule.

