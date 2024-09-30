A Big Frida Kahlo Exhibit Is Coming to Richmond This Spring

A collection of works spanning the entirety of legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s career is coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art in Richmond from April 5 through September 28, 2025. Frida: Beyond the Myth features 30 original pieces by the artist as well as 30 photographs and prints depicting Kahlo, made by those closest to her.

The exhibit will only be displayed in two locations in the United States: It originated at the Dallas Museum of Art, where it’s finishing its run in November and then going to Richmond.

Curated by DMA director Agustín Arteaga and curator Sue Canterbury, the exhibit showcases a collection of Frida’s drawings, prints, and paintings, including the artist’s famous self-portraits. Among the works is “Self-Portrait in a Velvet Dress,” an early painting of Kahlo’s that is rarely displayed. The pieces will be displayed chronologically, charting Kahlo’s childhood, young adulthood, and later years before her death at age 47.

Kahlo is not just the creator in this exhibit—she’s also the subject. Beyond the Myth intends to give the viewer a more intimate look into Kahlo’s life story through her own work and also through other’s depictions of her, the museum said in a statement announcing the exhibit. Photographs and prints of the artist will accompany her self-portraits, created by close relations such as her father Guillermo Kahlo, friend Lola Álvares Bravo, and former lovers Diego Rivera and Nickolas Muray.

Interpretive text, audio guides, and other content for the exhibit will be available in English and Spanish. Tickets are not yet available; they will be $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and up, and $10 for youth ages 7–17 and college students with ID.