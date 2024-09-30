43 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy (almost) October, DC!

Embrace autumn at outdoor events such as the Wharf’s Oktoberfest celebration and the Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival. Or, hang out with local authors and bookworms at the Literary Hill Bookfest.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

September 30–October 6

Romeo and Juliet. See a revival of one of Shakespeare’s most famous romances at the recently renovated Folger Shakespeare Library. In a historic theater known for presenting the stories of the famed 17th-century playwright, this production reflects on how the classic tale of two star-crossed lovers translates to the present day (Tues through November 10, $20+, Capitol Hill). Oktoberfest at the Wharf. Put on your dirndl or lederhosen for Oktoberfest at the Wharf. There will be festive music at Polka on the Pier, a stein-hoisting competition, and an adorable wiener dash for all ages to enjoy (Sat, free, Wharf). “The ’70s Lens” at the National Gallery of Art. The “’70s Lens: Reimagining Documentary Photography” exhibit examines the era-defining art of more than 80 photographers–including Lewis Baltz, Susan Hiller, and Helen Levitt–who explored topics such as industry, the art world, and family during a period of pressing social and political issues (Sun through April 6, 2025, free, National Gallery of Art). Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival. This popular after-hours gathering serves unlimited sips from Virginia vineyards on the grounds of George Washington’s estate overlooking the Potomac River. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to lie out on the lawn and take in the scenery at the festival (Fri-Sun, $54+, Mount Vernon). Literary Hill BookFest. Meet local authors and listen to poetry readings at Literary Hill BookFest. This year’s lineup includes a children’s book panel with authors Liz Kleinrock and Hena Khan, a film adaptation panel with author Louis Bayard, book signings, and coloring activities for families and young readers (Sun, free, Capitol Hill). Taste of Bethesda. The 32nd annual Taste of Bethesda food and music festival will offer five stages of entertainment paired with fare from area restaurants, including Casa Oaxaca, Smoke BBQ, and Kadhai Indian Cuisine. Plus, there’s a play area for children (Sat, free; taste tickets come in bundles of four for $5, Bethesda). DC Coffee Festival. Treat yourself to unlimited tastes of coffee from specialty roasters and local shops including Grace Street Coffee, Lost Sock Roasters, and Dua DC Coffee at DC Coffee Festival. Between sips, you can listen to live music acts (Sat-Sun, $24+, Union Market).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Interested in pirate adventures? If so, this Profs & Pints conversation about Mediterranean piracy is for you (Mon, $14, Penn Quarter).

Celebrate Rosh Hashana traditions with food, music, and a shofar display (Thurs, free, Northeast DC).

Join a lecture at The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum about Malaysian “songket” weaving patterns and motifs (Thurs, free, virtual, Northwest DC).

Theater and shows:

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Parisian theater in Marlene by ExPats Theatre (through October 20, $47, H Street Corridor).

Mosaic Theater’s immersive live show about the legendary Billie Holiday has extended showtimes (through October 13, $53+, H Street Corridor).

Matthew Broderick is the standout star in Babbitt—a political satire based on the century-old novel by Sinclair Lewis (Tues through November 3, $39+, Downtown).

RuPaul Drag Race winner Willow Pill presents a trippy show at Howard Theatre (Wed, $30+, Shaw).

Fashion, art, and choreography by the Washington Ballet collide in Dance for All (Thurs-Sat, $25+, Dupont).

Music and concerts:

Chromeo & The Midnight fire up an electro-funk dance party at The Anthem (Thurs, $45+, Wharf).

’90s R&B singer Maxwell teams up with October London and Jazmine Sullivan for The Serenade Tour (Fri, $49+, Capital One Arena).

Grammy-winning instrumentalist and singer Meshell Ndegeocello performs a tribute to the works of James Baldwin at the Music Center at Strathmore (Sat, $28+, Bethesda).

Listen to jazz, Americana, and classical melodies outdoor at Tregaron Conservancy (Sat, free, Cleveland Park).

Composer Marcos Valle plays at Howard Theatre (Sat, $35, Shaw).

Rock group La Luz plays live at The Atlantis (Sun, $25, U Street Corridor).

Plan ahead:

Learn how to waltz Viennese -style at the Austrian Embassy’s dance party (October 10, $30+, Cleveland Park).

This National Gallery Nights event is an artsy nod to Día de los Muertos (October 10, free, but registration required through lottery system open Mon-Thurs, National Gallery of Art).

Take a tour of President James Monroe’s executive mansion at The Arts Club of Washington (Fri through October, free, Downtown).

Exercise and wellness:

Practice Amapiano dance moves with local dance teacher Zakeeya at Dance Loft on 14 (Fri, $20+, Northwest DC).

Learn basic bike handling skills, and how to ride a scooter (Sun, $10+, Rockville).

Bites and beverages:

Wear your scariest costume to The Nightmare Before Bar inspired by Tim Burton movies, and other Halloween flicks (Sat through November 3, $12, Penn Quarter).

The Great Oktoberfest serves unlimited sips of cider and beer at Buzzard Point (Sat, $55+, Southwest DC).

Plantains, jerk chicken, and soca music are on the menu at the Taste Di Islands block party (Sun, $10+, Navy Yard).

Munch on BBQ oysters, fried oyster sliders, fried chicken sliders, and other delicacies at Hank’s OYSTERfest (Sun, $100, Alexandria).

Things to do with kids:

Watch a screening of the children’s movie Inside Out 2 at National Landing (Wed, free, Arlington).

Cherry Hill Park transforms into a children’s wonderland, with a petting farm, pumpkin and birdhouse painting, scarecrow crafts, beekeeping and blacksmith demos, and pony rides at Farm Day (Sat, free, Falls Church).

All ages can ring in autumn with food and music at Rosslyn Fall Fest (Sat, free+, Arlington).

