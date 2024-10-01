This Northern Virginia Restaurant Has More Than 100 Types of Instant Ramen

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



The Ramyun Zip. 14215 Centreville Square, Centreville.

Yes, you could make instant ramen at home. But a new restaurant in Centreville has an entire library of noodle packs, a toppings bar, and special ramen-cooking machines for souped-up soups. The Ramyun Zip opened a couple weeks ago and is building up a collection that will include more than 120 ramen flavors filling an entire wall of the restaurant. Bowls start at $5.50.

Owner Chris Kim says instant ramen shops like this have taken off in South Korean, especially since the pandemic. When many restaurants shut down, “Hangang ramen” spots popped up across the Hangang parks that line Seoul’s Han River so that people could make themselves a hot bowl to enjoy al fresco.

For the last 20 years, Kim has operated an air cargo logistics company, shipping products between the US and Asia. Seeing the trendiness of instant ramen shops in Korea and also the rising labor costs, he saw the opportunity to bring more auto-cooking noodle machines to the States. Kim started a company in South Korea that manufacturers EZ Cook machines and has sold more than 15,000 such devices across the US to date. One of his first big clients was Samsung, which wanted the ramen machines for the cafeteria of its San Jose facility, and Kim now supplies them to dozens of other factories and manufacturers. (At the SK Battery factory in Georgia, employees consume 10,000 ramen packs a month, Kim says.)

The Ramyun Zip is a prototype of sorts for more instant ramen cafes, and Nongshim, the global South Korean food company that produces Shin Ramyun, provided branding for the noodle-cup-shaped tables that fill the store. The different types of noodle packs are organized on the shelves by category: mild, medium, spicy, extra spicy, halal, and vegan. The brands are primarily Korean, but you’ll also find options from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and beyond. While you will recognize some of the brands (Shin Ramyun and Buldak are popular), The Ramyun Zip will be directly importing about 30 percent of its collection, including rare options like duck noodles and horse meat ramen from Kazakhstan.

“We are a logistic company, so we know how to clear it and bring it in,” Kim says. “There’s a bunch that are very odd that you can’t find in the states.”

You can also buy cans of kimchi, packaged hard-boiled eggs, and plastic-wrapped sausages. The toppings bar—unlimited for $3.50—includes vegetables, cheese, fried tofu, fish balls, and more. Kim says he’s planning to eventually offer 24 different toppings, including heartier options like bulgogi and gochujang chicken.

Kim says one of his biggest concerns initially was whether people would be willing to buy a food they can get at the grocery store for little more than a dollar. But ultimately, he’s betting that the variety of options and add-ons will make it a destination.

It’s not all instant ramen either. The menu also features kimbap—Kim’s company manufactures a machine that precisely and quickly rolls and cuts the Korean-style sushi rolls. Another product in the works is an automated frying machine, which will be introduced to the shop next year for shrimp tempura and other fried toppings. The word “Zip” means “house” in Korean, and Kim envisions an entire “Zip” series of restaurants featuring his food robots, several more of which are still in development.

“Imagine basically one employee can do frying, kimbap, and selling ramen,” Kim says. “That can’t be done, but we can.”

