7 Día de los Muertos Events in the DC Area

There are many ways to commemorate Día de los Muertos this year, including parties with performances and community altars and kid-friendly events.

8th and G sts., NW

This family-friendly event on October 26 at 11:30 AM features performances from local Mexican folk dance groups and mariachi bands. Learn more about the holiday through the museum’s collection during a scavenger hunt and kids can make crafts and get their faces painted.

1105 Oronoco St., Alexandria, VA

Before creating an original floral arrangement for the holiday, learn the significance behind marigolds and other flowers used in Día de los Muertos traditions at this lesson in the Alexandria flower shop. The class is on October 29 at 6:30 PM, and tickets are $150.

670 Rhode Island Ave., NE

The second annual Block Party is bringing costume contests, dance performances, music, and face painting to Bryant St. Market on November 1 from 5 PM to 11 PM. Latino-owned spots Taqueria Habanero and Alegria are serving food and libations.

800 G St., NW

Participate in workshops and catch Mexican folk dance performances at the National Portrait Gallery on November 1 from 5 PM to 8:30 PM. You can also help decorate the community altar. Outdoors, head to the G and 9th Street side of the museum to see a video projection by artists MasPaz and Guache.

1280 4th St., NE

The Smithsonian American Latino Museum is hosting an event at Latin food hall La Cosecha on November 1 at 7 PM with live music, food and drink, and family-friendly crafts. An ofrenda will honor ancestors and members of the community. The event is free to attend.

1600 Constitution Ave., NW

Learn about the traditions of the day with an altar-building workshop, community drum circle, movie screenings, and more on the National Mall. The celebration is organized by Día de los Muertos DC and is happening on November 2 and 3. Stop by a cross-cultural altar for members of the community to leave offerings in remembrance of their loved ones.

155 Gibbs St., Rockville, MD

Commemorate the holiday with creative activities such as making sugar skull masks, butterflies, frames for an ofrenda, and crepe-paper marigolds. The craft session takes place in the Rockville arts space on November 2 at 3:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $5.