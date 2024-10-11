An Airstream Bar Just Opened on the Former Walter Reed Campus

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



The redeveloped Walter Reed campus is a funny kind of place: a Whole Foods and some sleek condos occupying a storied former military hospital in a quiet, mostly residential section of Northwest DC. Fittingly, Juneberry Garage, which opened on Thursday in the development, is a funny kind of bar.

It will soon be housed in a former auto mechanic’s shop on the hospital grounds. For now though, Juneberry Garage is just an Airstream trailer parked on a brightly-painted asphalt blacktop.

“The quirkiness was part of the advantage for us really,” said co-owner Josh Saltzman, as the bar opened for its first full day in business this week.

Saltzman and Chris Powers co-own Ivy & Coney, the hot dog-centric Midwestern dive bar transplanted to Shaw. For Juneberry Garage, they teamed up with Trent Allen and Robin Webb of Midlands, the Park View beer garden. But the four have actually known each other for years: they all attended the University of Michigan together, and the friends were also involved with the Columbia Heights barbecue spot Kangaroo Boxing Club.

Saltzman, Powers, Allen, and Webb bought the former auto body shop in March, and set to work rehabbing it. But as the work dragged on, they were eager to get some sort of ad hoc business open in the space. That’s how they settled on the Airstream as a stopgap until the garage itself opens in mid-2025.

In the meantime, the bar options at the vintage trailer are plentiful. Many are based on nonalcoholic housemade sodas: cucumber-mint limeade, sparkling cider, ginger beer, and a house juneberry soda. The latter is made with juneberries, a local specialty also known as shadbush or serviceberries. Many DC gardeners would recognize these trees, which grow throughout the city’s parks, but may not have tasted their blueberry-like fruit.

You can add booze to the sodas, as in the “Meet-Cuke” (cucumber-mint limeade plus gin); pick from rotating draft IPAs and Radeberger; or warm up with boozy drinks like hot toddies and whiskey-spiked pumpkin spiced cider. (After all, Juneberry Garage is an outdoor-only bar opening just as the weather turns chilly).

By next summer, the offerings will be more substantial. The garage space will open with a kitchen serving American comfort food.

Juneberry is planning a kid’s Halloween dance party, and Saltzman wants to host plenty of birthdays, graduations, and local events at the garage.

“We aim to be a neighborhood place,” Saltzman says. “We’re going to be here for the long haul.”

6810 Cameron Dr., NW