Welcome to this turnkey 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhome in the heart of Petworth, DC, just two blocks from Sherman Circle and seven blocks from the Upshur dining scene. Fully renovated in late 2019 and meticulously maintained, this home blends modern elegance with historic charm.

The front porch overlooks a garden featuring lavender, rosemary, junipers, and a Japanese maple. Rock Creek Park is five blocks away, offering easy access to nature. The home’s open-concept floor plan includes wide plank pine floors, large casement windows, and unique wood accents in the kitchen and primary bedroom.

The connected lower-level basement offers income potential with its own laundry, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a separate entrance—previously generating $2,000/month. Upstairs, the vaulted-ceiling primary suite includes a skylit bathroom with a dual vanity, alongside two more bedrooms, custom Elfa closets, and a second laundry area.

The backyard boasts a Trex deck, sunshade, dog run with new Syn-Lawn, an electric car charger, and a roll-up garage door. Enjoy living in a tight-knit community with Porchfest, easy Metro access, and local dining favorites like Timber Pizza and Cinder BBQ just minutes away.

Address: 5003 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20011

For more info, please contact info@sfgrealestate.com.