38 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

October 14–October 20

Boo at the Zoo. Stroll through the Jack-O-Lantern-decorated National Zoo in your favorite spooky outfit at Boo at the Zoo. All ages can munch on goodies from 30 trick-or-treat stations, see mammals and reptiles after hours, and partake in other seasonal cheer (Fri-Sun, $35, National Zoo). Middleburg Film Festival. New motion picture dramas Blitz, Conclave, and Emilia Perez headline this star-studded festival, back for its 12th year. Top directors, film creators, and actors will gather for narrative and documentary showings, Q&A sessions, awards ceremonies, and a tribute concert to composer Mychael Danna at the Middleburg Film Festival (Thurs-Sun, $18 for single passes, Middleburg). NMWA Nights. Party after hours at the National Museum of Women in the Arts this week. NMWA Nights returns with evening drinks, music by DJ Cardamami, embroidery-making, and live art by fiber artists Meredith “Miri” Artyukhina and Tyler Sanville (Wed, $25, Downtown). “William Gropper: Artist of the People.” New York cartoonist and painter William Gropper contributed his satirical illustrations to the New York Tribune as well as left-wing publications during the 1900s. Now, more than 30 of his works are on display at The Phillips Collection (Thurs through January 5, $20, Dupont). The Other Americans play. Race, identity, and success are what Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner Nelson Castro—played by Emmy Award-winner John Leguizamo— are juggling as he strives toward his future in The Other Americans (Fri through November 24, $59+, Southwest DC). DC Wine Fest. Wine enthusiasts can sip, shop, and listen to music from DJ Hollywood as part of the fall edition of DC Wine Fest at Dock5 at Union Market. More than 20 drink vendors are on this week’s lineup, including LumiereVodka, District Winery, and Vinos Libres (Sat, $35+, Union Market). Fontaines D.C. concert. This popular post-punk band hails from Dublin, but attracts a ton of fans here in the District. Fontaines D.C. will be performing their bass-heavy songs to a full house at 9:30 Club this weekend in promotion of their new album, Romance (Sat, $104+, sold out, but resale tickets available, Shaw).

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Attend panels, self-care workshops, and tech talks at the Fusion Festival at Anacostia Arts Center (Sat, $37+, Anacostia).

Shop from 100 Black-owned businesses at Howard University Homecoming Black on the Block (Sun, $18+, Nationals Park).

Theater and shows:

This musical narrates the story of spelling bee competitors striving to win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (through Sun, $69+, Kennedy Center).

It’s the last call to see Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth at Signature Theatre this fall (through Sun, $40+, Arlington).

Listen to MrBallen’s true crime podcast mysteries live at Warner Theatre (Tues, $53+, Downtown).

The Broadway musical version of the comedy film Mean Girls makes it way to the National Theatre (Tues-Sun, $59+, Downtown).

Funny duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are still on The Dukes of Funnytown comedy trek (Fri, $235+, National Harbor).

Music and concerts:

Pop musician Tanukichan plays at The Atlantis (Mon, $20, Shaw).

Larry June performs at the Howard Homecoming Concert (Tues, $50, Howard Theatre).

Rock group Drive-By Truckers performs hits from their Southern Rock Opera at Warner Theatre (Wed, $27+, Downtown).

R&B singer Bryson Tiller is in town for a live show at MGM National Harbor (Thurs, $99+, National Harbor).

Local soul singer Josee Molavi performs at Songbyrd Music House’s Girlgenius Showcase (Sat, $15+, Northeast DC).

Mexican American group Fuerza Regida performs a blend of mariachi, reggaeton, and hip-hop (Sat, $80+, Capital One Arena).

Illuminati hotties performs songs from her latest album Let Me Do One More (Sat, $20+, Shaw).

Makaya McCraven headlines Jazz in the Heights at Sycamore & Oak (Sun, free, Congress Heights).

Big Flock raps his local hip-hop songs at Union Stage (Sun, $25+, Wharf).

Plan ahead:

Local playwright Bob Bartlett brings Lýkos Ánthrōpos—a play about monsters—to Congressional Cemetery (October 31 through November 24, $35, Anacostia).

Tickets are on sale for Four Seasons DC Wine & Dine culinary showcase (November 14, $195, Georgetown).

Things to do with kids:

There are kid-friendly derby rides and tractor vehicles at the Stafford County Fair (Thurs-Sun, free, Fredericksburg).

Children can visit the “Haunted Lab” to catch ghostly bubbles, participate in STEM activities, and play with mysterious objects (Sat, $15, Fairfax).

There will be creepy crafts and other creative activities at the Library of Congress’ Halloween-themed Family Day (Sat, free, but timed-entry passes are required, Library of Congress).

Kids can discover what life was like during the 18th century in America, with demonstrations of laundry techniques, horseshoeing, candle making, and more fun at Mount Vernon (Sat-Sun, $26, Mount Vernon).

