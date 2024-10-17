If you are a world traveler, who admires historic properties with original features, this urban abode should be your next destination!
Experience this charming, top-floor, light-filled apartment with historic casement windows and skylights. With tree-top views overlooking Rock Creek Park, the apartment is also just one flight of stairs from the Altamont’s rooftop terrace — perfect for reflective moments over your morning coffee, afternoon tea or hosting larger gatherings! The apartment features 9-foot ceilings with beautiful hardwood floors, and a wall of custom built-ins for added character and functionality.
The spacious bedroom includes a generous en suite bath with clawfoot tub, slate floors and subways tiles. The kitchen, with new stainless-steel appliances, offers ample storage with its separate floor to ceiling pantry. Don’t miss this truly special, warm, inviting space!
Address: 1901 Wyoming Ave NW, #77, Washington, DC 20009
Contact:
Marin Hagen & Sylvia Bergstrom
marin@cbrealty.com
(202) 257-2339