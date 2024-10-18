4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Whether you’re looking for a starter condo or a luxury rowhouse, some midcentury vibes or new construction, we’ve got all the angles covered with our selection of open houses this weekend.

A Brookland House

Price: $1.6 million

Where: 1710 Lawrence St., NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5

Lot size: 0.15 acres

Listing agent: Jackie Sink, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 19, 12 PM – 2 PM

A two-car garage, 10-foot ceilings, and a guest suite headline the amenities in this new build in Brookland. A covered porch and rooftop deck offer ample outdoor space.

A Falls Church Midcentury Modern

Price: $935,000

Where: 7702 Holmes Run Dr., Falls Church

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Listing agent: Georgie Welch, Samson Properties

Open house: Saturday, October 19, 2 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, October 20, 2 PM – 4 PM

This 1951 house boasts all the hallmarks of midcentury design, including exposed beams and large windows. Double doors in the kitchen open onto the deck, which overlooks a sprawling yard. The property is located in the Holmes Run Acres development, which features a community pool.

A North Bethesda Condo

Price: $549,000, plus a $1,131 monthly HOA fee

Where: 5802 Nicholson Ln., North Bethesda

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Listing agent: Mark Fitzpatrick, RLAH Real Estate @Properties

Open house: Saturday, October 19, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

This cozy two-bedroom condo features renovated bathrooms, a fireplace, and a private balcony. Communal amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, and grilling deck.

An Adams Morgan Rowhouse

Price: $2.5 million

Where: 1716 Lanier Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5

Listing agent: Noel Sesay, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 19, 1 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, October 20, 1 PM – 4 PM

This four-level rowhouse, built in 1916 and newly renovated, sports a sleek kitchen, spa-style bathrooms, and charming Victorian details. A two-bedroom apartment in the basement has its own kitchen and a separate entrance.