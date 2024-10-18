4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Whether you’re looking for a starter condo or a luxury rowhouse, some midcentury vibes or new construction, we’ve got all the angles covered with our selection of open houses this weekend.
A Brookland House
Price: $1.6 million
Where: 1710 Lawrence St., NE
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5
Lot size: 0.15 acres
Listing agent: Jackie Sink, Compass
Open house: Saturday, October 19, 12 PM – 2 PM
A two-car garage, 10-foot ceilings, and a guest suite headline the amenities in this new build in Brookland. A covered porch and rooftop deck offer ample outdoor space.
A Falls Church Midcentury Modern
Price: $935,000
Where: 7702 Holmes Run Dr., Falls Church
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2
Lot size: 0.26 acres
Listing agent: Georgie Welch, Samson Properties
Open house: Saturday, October 19, 2 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, October 20, 2 PM – 4 PM
This 1951 house boasts all the hallmarks of midcentury design, including exposed beams and large windows. Double doors in the kitchen open onto the deck, which overlooks a sprawling yard. The property is located in the Holmes Run Acres development, which features a community pool.
A North Bethesda Condo
Price: $549,000, plus a $1,131 monthly HOA fee
Where: 5802 Nicholson Ln., North Bethesda
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Listing agent: Mark Fitzpatrick, RLAH Real Estate @Properties
Open house: Saturday, October 19, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
This cozy two-bedroom condo features renovated bathrooms, a fireplace, and a private balcony. Communal amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, and grilling deck.
An Adams Morgan Rowhouse
Price: $2.5 million
Where: 1716 Lanier Pl., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5
Listing agent: Noel Sesay, Compass
Open house: Saturday, October 19, 1 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, October 20, 1 PM – 4 PM
This four-level rowhouse, built in 1916 and newly renovated, sports a sleek kitchen, spa-style bathrooms, and charming Victorian details. A two-bedroom apartment in the basement has its own kitchen and a separate entrance.