Local Spots Featured on “Love Is Blind DC” Are Seeing a Boost

The cast of Netflix’s Love Is Blind DC traipsed around the area on various dates and meetups earlier this year, now, as episodes air, people are showing out at the places featured.

The Crown & Crow in Logan Circle hosted the couples and a handful of returning singles at a Gatsby-themed party in Episode Ten of the series, during which plentiful drama ensued. However, that’s not the only involvement the DC Victorian bar has had in the show—each week, it’s hosted well-attended watch parties for the episode drops with discounts on themed drinks like the “Gaslighter,” the “Social Experiment,” and the “Red Flag.” And, yes, the Crown & Crow plans to show Wednesday’s finale.

As a result of the watch parties and their television feature, Brian and Melissa Harrison, the couple behind the Crown & Crow, say they have seen a 50 percent increase from their typical Wednesday night revenue.

They’re not alone. Amy Rutherford, owner of stationery shop Penny Post in Old Town, says her business has seen a 31 percent increase in revenue and has gained more than 300 followers after couple Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause visited the shop for a calligraphy class taught by Michele Hatty Fritz of Meant to Be Calligraphy. Rutherford says the shop has received so many calls and emails asking about the calligraphy class that she and Hatty Fritz decided to host a series of classes at the shop. The classes start in January, and Hatty Fritz says they are already a quarter-full.

Another date spot on the show, Dupont plant shop PLNTR, has seen an increased interest in its classes, too. In particular, the pressed flower workshop former couple Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson undertook in Episode Eight, have captured fans’ interest. Hailey Rohn, who founded the floral art business Wildry, teaches the course and has opened up three more courses in November and January, all of which filled up in less than four days. PLNTR co-owner Caitlin Tuttle says that more pressed flower workshops are in the future, but in the meantime, fans can stop by PLNTR for other events like dried floral “witches’ broom” making, pumpkin painting workshops, plant swaps, and edible-flower cake decorating.