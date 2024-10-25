3 Midcentury-Modern Open Houses to See This Weekend

Searching for a midcentury-modern house? The market is currently awash with the period’s sleek lines and minimalist details. Here are three picks for open houses this weekend.
A Northwest DC Midcentury Modern
Price: $1.7 million
Where: 1753 Verbena St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: 0.22 acres
Listing agent: Ben Puchalski, Compass
Open house: Saturday, October 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM – 3 PM
This 1955 house underwent major renovations in 2020: Updates include spa-style bathrooms with custom wood cabinetry and a high-end kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, large windows, and the original fireplace enhance the property’s midcentury charm.
An Alexandria Midcentury Modern
Price: $850,000
Where:4202 Javins Dr.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/3
Lot size: 0.25 acres
Listing agent: Micki H. Macnaughton, McEnearney Associates
Open house: Saturday, October 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM – 3 PM
Built in 1958, this house boasts midcentury design signatures like exposed beams and a sunken living room. The newly upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Other recent updates include a new HVAC system, flooring, and deck.
A Bethesda Midcentury Modern
Price: $950,000
Where: 9910 Parkwood Dr.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3
Lot size: 0.3 acres
Listing agent: Megan Richardson, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Open house: Saturday, October 26, 12 PM – 3 PM
Walls of windows invite natural light into this Bethesda home, built in 1953. Among the amenities: two fireplaces, a finished basement, and a spacious fenced yard.