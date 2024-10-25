Real Estate

3 Midcentury-Modern Open Houses to See This Weekend

Visit these 1950s-era homes in Northwest DC, Alexandria, and Bethesda.

Photograph by Jaren Drew Horsley.

Searching for a midcentury-modern house? The market is currently awash with the period’s sleek lines and minimalist details. Here are three picks for open houses this weekend.

A Northwest DC Midcentury Modern

Photograph by Jaren Drew Horsley.
Photograph by Jaren Drew Horsley.
Photograph by Jaren Drew Horsley.
Photograph by Jaren Drew Horsley.

Price: $1.7 million
Where: 1753 Verbena St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: 0.22 acres
Listing agent: Ben Puchalski, Compass
Open house: Saturday, October 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM – 3 PM

This 1955 house underwent major renovations in 2020: Updates include spa-style bathrooms with custom wood cabinetry and a high-end kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, large windows, and the original fireplace enhance the property’s midcentury charm.

An Alexandria Midcentury Modern

Photograph courtesy of McEnearney Associates, LLC.
Photograph courtesy of McEnearney Associates, LLC.
Photograph courtesy of McEnearney Associates, LLC.
Photograph courtesy of McEnearney Associates, LLC.

Price: $850,000
Where:4202 Javins Dr.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/3
Lot size: 0.25 acres
Listing agent: Micki H. Macnaughton, McEnearney Associates
Open house: Saturday, October 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM – 3 PM

Built in 1958, this house boasts midcentury design signatures like exposed beams and a sunken living room. The newly upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Other recent updates include a new HVAC system, flooring, and deck.

A Bethesda Midcentury Modern

Photograph courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors.
Photograph courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors.
Photograph courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors.
Photograph courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors.

Price: $950,000
Where: 9910 Parkwood Dr.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3
Lot size: 0.3 acres
Listing agent: Megan Richardson, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Open house: Saturday, October 26, 12 PM – 3 PM 

Walls of windows invite natural light into this Bethesda home, built in 1953. Among the amenities: two fireplaces, a finished basement, and a spacious fenced yard.

