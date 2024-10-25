Where to Find Election Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Election stress hits extra hard in DC. Fortunately, the city’s Election Day food and drink deals do, too. Look out for these specials on Tuesday, November 5:

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Union Pub (@unionpub)

This Election Day, NoMa’s Union Pub will ask the question: What if the electoral college was run by barflies? Starting at 5 PM, orders of the $10 blue, red, and purple drinks will count toward the “270 Challenge”—if 270 of these vodka cocktails are sold by the end of the night, the entire bar will get a round of shots. Election-themed menu specials will be available beginning at 11 AM: Highlights include JD’s Couch Potato Martini, They’re Eating the Dogs mini corndogs, and the Kamala is Brat bratwurst special. Expect a packed house.

901 Fourth St., NW

Take your mind off the presidential election with a cocktail competition: This Mount Vernon Triangle Italian spot is pitting two limited-time martinis against one another. One candidate is fruity and floral—made with grapefruit-infused tequila and aperitivo rosato—and the other features pepper brine for a pickle-y kick. The winning drink will be awarded a permanent place on the bar menu. Plus, the restaurant’s $7 martini specials will extend to the main bar on November 5, from 5 to 10 PM.

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All-Purpose (@allpurposedc)



Mike Friedman’s beloved pizzerias are getting into the election spirit with a poll of their own. To “vote,” order any of the competing pies—the Standard, Buona, or Sedgwick—directly through the All-Purpose and AP Pizza Shop websites on November 5. Those who cast a ballot in favor of the winning (most-ordered) pizza will win a complimentary drink ticket for their next trip to either restaurant.

1601 14th St., NW

Don’t want to leave the house on election night? This Logan Circle French spot has you covered: The restaurant is offering a watch party snack pack featuring antipasti like salamis, gougeres, and marinated olives. The bundle, which will arrive inside a branded tote bag, also includes an imprinted cheeseboard and a pack of tissues. Priced at $125, it will be available for delivery via Doordash on November 5.

974 Palmer Alley., NW

This CityCenterDC Italian dining room will be closed on Election Day, giving staff a paid day off to vote. But for $150, you can pick up a ready-to-cook meal kit for two, which includes a green salad, pumpkin-and-kale lasagna, red snapper, kabocha-squash crostata, and wine. Order by Saturday, November 2 for pick up between 5 and 9 PM on November 4 or 9 AM and noon on November 5.

1200 19th St., NW

Peter Chang’s modern Chinese spot is serving up comfort food takeout packages, available for pickup at his Dupont restaurant on November 4 and 5. The $120 bundles—filled with dishes like pan-fried dumplings, lo mein, and matcha cake—feed four people. Preorder from the traditional or vegetarian menu online by 10 PM on November 1.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This Bloomingdale pub will run its happy hour deals all night on November 5, along with themed drink specials (think Kamala’s Coconut Daiquiri, featuring Cotton & Reed rum). Tuesday night trivia will carry on as usual at 6 PM but have a special politics theme.

520 Florida Ave., NW

A $99 pass to the election night watch party at this neighborhood hangout will get you access to a four-hour open bar, a buffet dinner, and hors d’oeuvres while news coverage plays on venue TVs. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

1200 19th St., NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy and the Bully Bar (@teddyandthebullybar)



If there’s one thing to expect from a Theodore Roosevelt-themed bar, it’s an election night watch party. On November 5, enjoy an extended happy hour (including a complimentary buffet stacked with bar bites like wings and sliders), $1.50 oysters from 5 to 7 PM and specialty cocktails.

1337 14th St., NW

Watch the returns at this Logan Circle beer bar while you sip $5 draft American lagers and ales. Also on the special Election Day menu: Plain flatbread for $10, and a “bipartisan” flatbread (topped half-and-half with duck confit and roasted pumpkin) for $15.

Show your “I Voted” sticker at these spots for deals:

Art and Soul , 415 New Jersey Ave., NW — $5 draft beer, glass of wine, or house cocktail

, 415 New Jersey Ave., NW — $5 draft beer, glass of wine, or house cocktail Buzz Bakeshop , 901 Slaters Ln., Alexandria — free cookie

, 901 Slaters Ln., Alexandria — free cookie Rustico, 827 Slaters Ln., Alexandria — free draft beer