One of the DC Area’s Best Korean Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening on 14th Street

It used be that if you wanted to eat at a Korean barbecue restaurant, you had to head to the suburbs. But that’s changed over the last five years with places like Gogi Yogi in Shaw and Iron Age in Columbia Heights. Now, one of the region’s very best tabletop grill restaurants, Ingle Korean Steakhouse, is expanding from Tysons to 14th Street.

Since opening in 2022, Ingle Korean Steak has become a standout on the Korean barbecue scene for its higher-end vibe. Cuts of American wagyu are presented in shrouds of dry ice, and the dining room has a clean, modern look with marble tabletops and walnut accents. Expect a similar experience when the restaurant moves into the former Nama Ko (1926 14th St., NW) in the fall of 2025.

James Jang, who previously ran Japanese rice bowl restaurant Donburi, says the DC version of Ingle will focus on prix-fixe menus, continuing to source high-quality cuts from specialty American wagyu farms. The Virginia menu, overseen by chef Jae Youn, currently includes appetizers such as ice-chilled oysters, cod roe garlic toast, and Korean-style steak tartare. There’s also beef fried rice, spicy seafood noodle soup, and other other soups and stews. In DC, Jang and Youn plan to add more small plates showcasing the beef.

The new restaurant will focus more heavily on the bar. In DC, they’ll be able to import a wider range of Korean spirits that they can’t get through Virginia’s government-run alcohol distribution system. The place will also have a similar modern aesthetic but with a slightly darker, moodier vibe with lots of Korean artwork.

The upscale Korean dining scene in DC is also getting a boost with a couple more additions. On Friday, November 1, celebrity chef Edward Lee will open Shia—a modern Korean tasting menu restaurant with lofty environmental goals—in Union Market. Meanwhile, a Seoul-based restaurant group plans to make its US debut with a fine-dining spot in the former Duck Duck Goose space in Dupont Circle.

Join the conversation!