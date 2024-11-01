Welcome to a rare gem in DC’s vibrant U Street Corridor! This newly renovated row home offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and historic charm, along with incredible income potential. The main living area features spacious living and dining spaces, a modern kitchen, and two private decks—ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, a skylit full bath, and a convenient laundry area.

The lower level is a fully separate one-bedroom apartment with a private entrance, making it perfect for rental income or Airbnb guests. This property serves as a fantastic condo alternative for those who want the perks of homeownership without the condo fees. Thoughtfully updated in 2024, the home includes a new roof, upgraded electrical systems with separate meters, new HVAC, and more.

Located in one of DC’s most desirable neighborhoods, the home boasts a Walk and Bike Score of 99. Steps away from the U Street Metro, residents enjoy easy access to trendy restaurants, boutique shops, and cultural landmarks like the Lincoln Theater. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity—learn more at www.201013thStNW.com and schedule a showing today!

Address: 2010 13th St NW, Washington, DC, 20009

Contact:

Terinee Bonds

terinee@kw.com

202-997-9238