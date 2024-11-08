Imagine celebrating the holidays in a perfect D.C. location. This turnkey Petworth rowhome is just steps to Sherman Circle, Metro, restaurants, shops, parks, and more.

Custom moldings, oak floors, recessed lighting, and designer finishes by award-winning Nantucket Holdings create a serene environment over three levels. The wide front porch sets the scene for years of memories, while the open-concept first floor is ideal for today’s lifestyle: a gracious living room with crown moldings, a dining area with a coffered ceiling, and a bright state-of-the-art kitchen. Quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and access to the private back deck encourage guests to linger during gatherings and dining al fresco.

A main-floor powder room adds convenience. The sun-filled second floor features multiple skylights, three bright bedrooms (two, plus one for a den or guest room), including the owner’s suite with cathedral ceilings and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a sizable shower.

The pristine lower level has its own private rear entrance, a large family room with a wet bar, storage, and the fourth bedroom with an updated hall full bath. The backyard includes the deck, grassy space, and secure off-street parking with a custom rollup door. Inbounds for John Lewis Elementary.

Address: 815 Decatur Street NW Washington, DC 20011

Contact:

Dana Rice

Dana.rice@compass.com

(202) 669-6908