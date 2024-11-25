32 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Thanksgiving week, DC!

Before you gobble up Thanksgiving goodies, you can support America’s Trot for Hunger 5k race. Also, two holiday extravaganzas return downtown this weekend: CityCenter’s giant holiday tree lighting, and the Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

November 25–December 1

America’s Trot for Hunger. Before you eat your Thanksgiving fill, join a 5K race to help raise funds for the DC nonprofit SOME (So Others Might Eat). The annual DC Trot for Hunger will kick off on Thanksgiving morning at Freedom Plaza, and continue virtually through Saturday. At the end of the course there will be a best-dressed turkey competition, and a family-friendly festival with music and activities. Children under the age of 10 can walk or run in the Little Turkey 1-miler (Thurs-Sat, $45 for virtual, $65 for in-person, $15 for virtual child registration, $35 for in-person child registration, Downtown, virtual). CityCenterDC Tree Lighting. You’re going to want to see this oversized 75-foot tree embellished with more than 150,000 lights and 4,500 ornaments at CityCenter’s 11th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration. NBC4 news anchor Eun Yang will host the event and there will be a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks, accompanied by the American Pops Orchestra. The party will continue with face painting, balloon art, popcorn, cotton candy, and more frosty fun (Sat, free, Downtown). The Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker. Get into the holiday spirit at the Washington Ballet’s beloved tradition, the Nutcracker . The classic Russian ballet is reimagined with enchanting choreography from the DC’s talented dance troupe. Be on the lookout for playful nods to DC: the setting is Georgetown, there are dancing cherry blossoms and a Rat King villain, and the heroic Nutcracker is George Washington (Sat through December 29, $62+, Warner Theatre). “Season’s Greenings” exhibit at US Botanic Garden. Here’s a chance to see some of your favorite DC landmarks in floral form. More than 20 plant-created landmarks and monuments will fill the US Botanic Garden Conservatory, while model trains chug through the holiday display in the gated outdoor gardens. There are festive lights weaved throughout the garden exhibit for guests to discover, and live holiday music on a select nights in December (Thurs through January 5, free, Southwest DC). “Leopoldstadt” play. Tom Stoppard’s Tony Award–winning drama follows the struggles of a Jewish family in Vienna over the course of 60 years. Director Carey Perloff is bringing the moving play, produced in association with Boston’s Huntington Theatre, to the Shakespeare Theatre Company stage for a DC debut (Sat through December 29, $39+, Downtown). Winter Glow at Mount Vernon. George Washington’s Mount Vernon is a beloved destination to celebrate holidays throughout the year. This weekend, the historic estate unveils a new winter experience. Guests can see eye-catching illuminations at Winter Glow, and meet Aladdin the camel (Fri-Sat, $54 for adults, $35 for ages 6-11, free for ages 5 and under, Mount Vernon). Winter Lights Festival. Seneca Creek State Park’s 3.5-mile loop is lit up in themes such as Toyland, Winter Woods, and the Enchanted Forest. Cars can ride past more than 450 illuminated displays and sparkling trees at the Winter Lights Festival (Fri through December 31, $15+, closed on Christmas, Gaithersburg). Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair. Make your holiday list, and check it twice at Silver Spring’s pop-up market. Shoppers can find jewelry, baked goods, hair- and body-care products, candles, and other gifts from local small business vendors, all while listening to Christmas melodies (Sun, free, Silver Spring).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Watch Starr Chief Eagle hoop dance at the Smithsonian’s Native American Heritage Day event (Fri, free, Smithsonian American Indian Museum).

Race through the city on a prize-winning holiday scavenger hunt organized by District Bridges (Fri through January 5, free, various DC locations).

If you’re a fan of puzzles, you can swap out your old puzzles for new ones at the library Puzzle Swap (Sun, free, Southwest).

Theater and shows:

Get tickets to the hilarious musical A Hanukkah Carol, or Gelt Trip! at Round House Theatre (through December 29, $50+, Bethesda).

Have a night of pre-Thanksgiving laughter at Cousins Day Comedy Show (Wed, $10+, Arlington).

Music and concerts:

Cellist Dorothy Carlos plays live at Rhizome (Tues, $10+, Takoma Park).

Soul singer-songwriter Fousheé promotes her latest project Pointy Heights at Union Stage (Wed, $35+, Wharf).

Dance with friends at a rooftop rave this Friendsgiving (Wed, $10+, Downtown).

DC R&B crooner Raheem DeVaughn will perform with a full band (Fri, $35+, Howard Theatre).

Brat summer is over, but the 9:30 Club is keeping the Charli Parti going this fall (Sat, $22, U Street Corridor).

Get involved:

The Salvation Army is requesting volunteers to help with this month’s Safeway Feast of Sharing (Mon-Wed, free, but registration required, Mount Vernon Square).

Race with your family (and your dog) through the Del Ray neighborhood for a good cause at the Alexandria Turkey Trot (Thurs, $30 for adults, $25 for ages 13 to 21, $15 for ages 12 and under, Alexandria).

Bites and beverages:

Treat your taste buds to happy hour drinks, tastings, and bar bites during DC Cocktail Week (Fri through December 5, prices vary, various participating locations).

Feast, mingle, and make new friends at a community Friendsgiving gathering this weekend (Fri, $33+, Capitol Hill).

Things to do with kids:

Families can go on a festive train ride through a sparkling Yards Park aboard the Light Yards Express (Sat, free, Navy Yard).

All ages can stroll through Markoff family’s new winter wonderland, Christmas at Calleva Farm (select evenings through December 31, $30, Dickerson).

