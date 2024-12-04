It’s no secret that DC is full of stressed-out people. Unfortunately, those feelings don’t turn off when it’s time for bed, which means tossing and turning across town. So what’s keeping Washington awake?

Political unease is an “occupational hazard” for government workers, says Monica Band, a Capitol Hill therapist. The election only magnified it: “Job security as an extension of a potential administrative change is an interesting niche worry that people have in our city specifically.” Lots of high-powered workaholics in Washington also lie awake, she says, grappling with the question “What is my purpose and meaning, and does it have to be in work?”

It’s not just professional woes. DC’s dating scene is also the waking nightmare that blocks singles from sweet dreams. Band says many of her clients, especially women, are concerned about finding a partner–and whether Washington is even the place to do it. The feeling isn’t limited to romantic relationships. Takoma Park therapist Sara Mindel reports that many of her clients are reevaluating their friendships, especially after the pandemic. During that time, Mindel believes many of us learned to ask, “Wait, who do I want to be spending time with?” The answer is complicated enough for some that it’s disrupting REM cycles.

And there’s always the possibility that being unable to fall asleep is its own restless feedback loop. “More people know they have anxiety, and they’re really aware of it,” says Mindel. “So they’re up at night, and they’re worried about it.”