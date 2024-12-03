3 Dreamy Destinations a Short Drive From DC to Get a Good Night’s Sleep

Serious Sleep Retreat

Eupepsia Wellness Resort

This resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains is centered around Ayurveda, a healing philosophy focused on maintaining balance across mind, body, and spirit. Sleep is a foundational pillar, believed to contribute significantly to that balance as well as to healing. Eupepsia has a number of sleep therapies and experiences available, including spa treatments that incorporate essential oils and physical techniques.

Sweet dreams: Rooms are designed to maximize slumber, including an infrared fireplace that uses color therapy to encourage calm. Bed frames are adjustable to accommodate sleep-disrupting conditions such as acid reflux and sleep apnea. For cold sleepers, sheets are temperature-regulated, and cooling mattresses use the latest technology from the sleep company Bear, exclusive to Eupepsia. Those requiring more support can book Sleep Therapy Rooms, with blackout conditions and a special air-filtration system.

Slumber in the City

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore

Just because you’re visiting a bustling city doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice sleep. Every room in this Inner Harbor hotel has blackout curtains and down duvets and pillows to create the most conducive conditions. To start unwinding early, guests can stop by the spa for a massage to promote restfulness.

Sweet dreams: Sleep hygiene starts in the bathroom with the Soak Service, an experience curated by the clean beauty-and-bath company Bathorium. Before winding down, pick from four soak experiences. A spa attendant draws the bath, imbuing it with your choice of sleep-promoting products such as magnesium bath flakes or winter­green and spicy ginger aromatherapy, designed to break up congestion.

Nature Sanctuary

Hummingbirds Hideaway Treehouse

This Loudoun County rental is a luxury stay perched in the trees, with a soothing creek steps away. Surrounded by woods, the hidden gem is off the main road, up a narrow two-mile gravel drive for maximum quiet. A spiral staircase awaits at the base of the treehouse, and the rental sleeps up to six, with two bedrooms and king beds. After hiking or hitting the nearby wineries, grab a seat around the fire pit under the stars.

Sweet dreams: Far from city lights and noise, the refuge offers sleep-enhancing measures beyond seclusion. For guests with light sensitivity, the floor-to-ceiling windows in the primary bedroom are fitted with blackout shades to facilitate sleeping in, no matter sunrise time. Complimentary eye masks and earplugs are also provided on request.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.