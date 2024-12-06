Elena James Opens in Chevy Chase with Patty Melts, Pastas, and Banana Splits

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



When chef Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic first partnered up—before opening their Shaw New American restaurant Nina May or Opal in Chevy Chase DC—they dreamed about doing a casual, all-day spot. Today, it finally opens. Elena James, located in the Ritz Carlton Residences at Chevy Chase Lake, embraces their versions of American classics with a counter-service breakfast-and-lunch cafe and evening dining room serving patty melts, pastas, and banana splits.

While McClimans says all his menus have personal touches, “for me, this is biggest representation of my childhood.”

The evening menu begins with bar-type snacks such as buffalo shrimp with fried saltines; fried honey Old Bay duck wings; and fresh mozzarella sticks. Olive Garden-style breadsticks are another nostalgic starter.

Entrees include a patty melt, pork schnitzel, and a selection of fresh pastas—from bucatini cacio e pepe to braised short rib bolognese lasagna. McClimans, who grew up in Chevy Chase and spent a lot of time in the Midwest, says his dad used to make pizza for Sunday football. So his menu will include individual Neapolitan/New York-style pies with toppings ranging from pepperoni to spiced lamb with tzatziki. Drinks also lean classic, whether it’s a spicy margarita or smoked negroni.

Like Nina May, Elena James is a combination of the owners’ children’s names. So of course the family-friendly menu has kids covered too. Crowd-pleasers like dino nuggets, mac and cheese, or a patty melt come with fruits, veggies, and a drink—all for $9. For dessert, think warm black-and-white brownies and pecan pie.

The daytime cafe, which will debut mid-December, will offer coffee drinks using Panamania beans, which Simic favors for the unique flavor from the country’s volcanic soil. “I personally drank that coffee before we even opened this concept. I’m very specific about my morning coffee,” Simic says.

A small breakfast menu will include egg sandwiches, housemade pastries, pancakes, and platters with bacon, eggs, and hash browns. For lunch, grab-and-go or sit-down options will include soups, salads, sandwiches, and Roman-style pizzas by the slice. They’ll also sell some market items, whether it’s fresh pasta, sauces, coffee, or margarita mix.

Elena James. 8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase.

