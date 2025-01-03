News & Politics

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Anthony Coleman

He’s CEO of Cedar Hill hospital in Southeast, set to open soon.

 

Barbara Kowalcyk

GW is launching the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security, which she runs.

 

John K. Lapiana

The National Museum of African Art named him its director.

 

Mark Clouse

The Washington Commanders hired the Campbell’s Company CEO to be the team’s next president.

 

Kiara McGowan

After creating the popular Crying in D.C. TikTok, she’s hosting in-person meetups.

 

DISINVITED! Stephanie Stebich

She’s no longer running the Smithsonian American Art Museum, reportedly after staff complaints about her management.

 

This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of Lapiana by Noah Willman.
Photograph of Clouse courtesy of Commanders.
Photograph of Stebich by Anna Moneymaker.

