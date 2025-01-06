VIDEO: Watch the National Zoo’s New Pandas Play in the Snow

Forget sledding and snowballs: Is there a snow day tradition more cherished than watching the National Zoo’s pandas play in the snow? Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao rolled, somersaulted, and frolicked around the powder this morning, according to a video shared by the National Zoo. The Zoo is closed Monday due to the weather, making it the bears’ first official snow day in DC.

It appears a love of snow is embedded in one panda’s DNA. Bao Li is the grandson of former panda resident Tian Tian, and it’s easy to see the family resemblance when it comes to a shared silliness in the snow.

Consider the video a preview of the panda personalities we will soon get to know: Bao Li and Qing Bao will make their official public debut on January 24. Take a look at the adorable scene here:

