6 Panda-Themed Packages at DC Hotels

Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao have arrived at the National Zoo and just in time for their public debut on January 24, some DC hotels have announced panda-themed packages. With amenities such as stuffed toy pandas, round-trip transportation to the zoo, panda-themed cocktails, and even designer accessories, here are six hotels offering panda-inspired stays.

The “Panda-monium Getaway” package at the Churchill Hotel near Embassy Row includes a welcome cocktail for two, take-home panda-themed bucket hats plus a reusable bag, and $10 of your reservation fee will be donated to the Smithsonian Giant Panda Conservation Program. Rooms start at $208 a night.

The Conrad Hotel’s two-night panda package includes a stay in a suite; transportation to and from the National Zoo; a private, in-suite visit from the hotel’s panda mascot, Potomac the Panda; a gourmet picnic basket with lunch for four to take to the zoo; a “sponsor circle” zoo membership; luxury keepsakes for parents including a Gucci panda charm and a black-and-white silk twill scarf from Prada; and plush pandas and panda-themed treats for the kids. Packages start at $5,500.

In addition to overnight accommodations at the Dupont Circle Hotel, the “Panda-monium at Lyle” package includes Panda-inspired cocktails at the bar, a black-and-white cookie treat in the room, a late checkout, and an Uber credit for getting to the zoo. Rates begin at $231 a night.

The panda package at this Georgetown hotel includes welcome cocktails for two, take-home panda-themed bucket hats plus a reusable bag, and $10 of your reservation fee will be donated to the Smithsonian Giant Panda Conservation Program. Rates start at $262 a night.

Just six blocks from the zoo, the Omni Shoreham always offers a zoo package, and the return of the pandas makes it as timely as ever. The package includes a $25 daily breakfast credit, one zoo-themed welcome gift per child, and hotel valet parking for one car. Rates start at $254 a night.

The “Welcome Home, Pandas” package at the Watergate Hotel includes panda-themed treats, a panda-printed pajama set from Bellabubear for the kids, and a stuffed toy panda, plus transportation to and from the Zoo. Rates start at $504 a night.

Join the conversation!