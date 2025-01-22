11 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year in the DC Area

Lunar New Year begins on Wednesday, January 29, and festive events around DC are commemorating the Year of the Snake with traditional dances, themed crafts, markets, and more.
Asian Community Service Center Festival
When: Saturday, January 25 from 10 AM to 5:30 PM
Where: 3020 Gallows Rd., Falls Church
The Asian Community Service Center is organizing an all-day Lunar New Year event at Luther Jackson Middle School. The performance program includes Chinese, Indian, and Mongolian dances as well as a concert featuring a morin khuur, a Mongolian horsehead fiddle. Tickets, starting at $1.90 for children and $4.75 for adults, are available for purchase here.
Magic Jar Craft at Ukraine House
When: Saturday, January 25 from 4 PM to 5:30 PM
Where: 2134 Kalorama Rd., NW
For an artsy way to commemorate Lunar New Year, head to Ukraine House to decorate glass magic jars with Year of the Snake artwork. Work with modeling putty, natural pigment powders, glitter, and LED candles. Tickets are $15.
ALX Lunar New Year in Old Town Alexandria
When: Saturday, January 25th from 12 PM to 4 PM
Where: 277 South Washington St., Alexandria
This kid-friendly celebration in Alexandria will have lion dances, educational exhibits, and a market featuring small businesses. Reserve your free tickets here.
Musical Performance at the Kennedy Center
When: Saturday, January 25 at 6 PM
Where: 2700 F St., NW
For an evening of music and dancing, settle into a seat at the Kennedy Center and enjoy a performance by Chinese-American jazz composer and musician Stephanie Chou. She will sing bilingually in a quartet that includes an erhu, a Chinese two-stringed fiddle. Free tickets are available on a rolling basis and can be secured here.
Year of the Snake at Croydon Creek Nature Center
When: Sunday, January 26 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Where: 852 Avery Rd., Rockville
In honor of the Year of the Snake, Rockville’s Croydon Creek Nature Center is giving visitors an opportunity to see some real snakes. Beyond the meet-and-greet, enjoy snake-themed educational sessions, demonstrations, and crafts. Tickets start at $8 for kids and $18 for adults.
Rosslyn BID Lunar New Year Celebration
When: Tuesday, January 28 from 5 PM to 7 PM
Where: 1800 North Lynn St., Arlington
Stop by Arlington’s Central Place Plaza for a Lunar New Year celebration. The Hung Ci Lion Dance Troupe will perform, and ceremonial tea and fortune cookies will be served. Reserve your free ticket here.
College Park Lunar New Year Celebration
When: Saturday, February 1 from 10 AM to 1 PM
Where: 7401 Baltimore Ave., College Park
City Hall in College Park is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration with kids’ crafts, food from AAPI-owned businesses, and martial arts demonstrations. Free tickets are available here.
Family Celebration at the American Art Museum
When: Saturday, February 1 from 11:30 AM to 3 PM
Where: G St., NW and Eighth St., NW.
For the 11th year, the Smithsonian American Art Museum will offer family-friendly activities highlighting Lunar New Year celebrations across East and South Asia, from live performances to art demos. Free tickets are available here.
Lunar New Year Celebration at Tysons Corner Center
When: Saturday, February 1 from 1 PM to 3 PM
Where: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons
Tysons Corner Center is commemorating the Year of the Snake with an afternoon of dance performances in Indonesian, Chinese, and Tibetan styles. You can also expect a guzheng instrumental performance and pan-cultural fashion show. No tickets are required.
Lunar New Year Market at the Arts + Industries Building
When: Saturday, February 1 from 3 PM to 7 PM
Where: 900 Jefferson Dr., SW
The National Museum of Asian Art is organizing a market in honor of the Year of the Snake at the Arts + Industries Building. Shop wares from makers and snack on treats from local businesses such as Rose Ave Bakery, Anju, Bun’d Up, and more. Get a ticket for the market here.
DC Lunar New Year Parade
When: Sunday, February 2 at 2 PM
Where: Sixth St., NW and I St., NW
The annual DC Lunar New Year Parade will move through Chinatown, ending with firecrackers outside of Wah Luck House. The parade will feature traditional lion and dragon dances, and no tickets are required.