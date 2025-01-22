11 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year in the DC Area

Lunar New Year begins on Wednesday, January 29, and festive events around DC are commemorating the Year of the Snake with traditional dances, themed crafts, markets, and more.

When: Saturday, January 25 from 10 AM to 5:30 PM

Where: 3020 Gallows Rd., Falls Church

The Asian Community Service Center is organizing an all-day Lunar New Year event at Luther Jackson Middle School. The performance program includes Chinese, Indian, and Mongolian dances as well as a concert featuring a morin khuur, a Mongolian horsehead fiddle. Tickets, starting at $1.90 for children and $4.75 for adults, are available for purchase here.

When: Saturday, January 25 from 4 PM to 5:30 PM

Where: 2134 Kalorama Rd., NW

For an artsy way to commemorate Lunar New Year, head to Ukraine House to decorate glass magic jars with Year of the Snake artwork. Work with modeling putty, natural pigment powders, glitter, and LED candles. Tickets are $15.

When: Saturday, January 25th from 12 PM to 4 PM

Where: 277 South Washington St., Alexandria

This kid-friendly celebration in Alexandria will have lion dances, educational exhibits, and a market featuring small businesses. Reserve your free tickets here.

When: Saturday, January 25 at 6 PM

Where: 2700 F St., NW

For an evening of music and dancing, settle into a seat at the Kennedy Center and enjoy a performance by Chinese-American jazz composer and musician Stephanie Chou. She will sing bilingually in a quartet that includes an erhu, a Chinese two-stringed fiddle. Free tickets are available on a rolling basis and can be secured here.

When: Sunday, January 26 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Where: 852 Avery Rd., Rockville

In honor of the Year of the Snake, Rockville’s Croydon Creek Nature Center is giving visitors an opportunity to see some real snakes. Beyond the meet-and-greet, enjoy snake-themed educational sessions, demonstrations, and crafts. Tickets start at $8 for kids and $18 for adults.

When: Tuesday, January 28 from 5 PM to 7 PM

Where: 1800 North Lynn St., Arlington

Stop by Arlington’s Central Place Plaza for a Lunar New Year celebration. The Hung Ci Lion Dance Troupe will perform, and ceremonial tea and fortune cookies will be served. Reserve your free ticket here.

When: Saturday, February 1 from 10 AM to 1 PM

Where: 7401 Baltimore Ave., College Park

City Hall in College Park is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration with kids’ crafts, food from AAPI-owned businesses, and martial arts demonstrations. Free tickets are available here.

When: Saturday, February 1 from 11:30 AM to 3 PM

Where: G St., NW and Eighth St., NW.

For the 11th year, the Smithsonian American Art Museum will offer family-friendly activities highlighting Lunar New Year celebrations across East and South Asia, from live performances to art demos. Free tickets are available here.

When: Saturday, February 1 from 1 PM to 3 PM

Where: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons

Tysons Corner Center is commemorating the Year of the Snake with an afternoon of dance performances in Indonesian, Chinese, and Tibetan styles. You can also expect a guzheng instrumental performance and pan-cultural fashion show. No tickets are required.

When: Saturday, February 1 from 3 PM to 7 PM

Where: 900 Jefferson Dr., SW

The National Museum of Asian Art is organizing a market in honor of the Year of the Snake at the Arts + Industries Building. Shop wares from makers and snack on treats from local businesses such as Rose Ave Bakery, Anju, Bun’d Up, and more. Get a ticket for the market here.

When: Sunday, February 2 at 2 PM

Where: Sixth St., NW and I St., NW

The annual DC Lunar New Year Parade will move through Chinatown, ending with firecrackers outside of Wah Luck House. The parade will feature traditional lion and dragon dances, and no tickets are required.