Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation.

About Guest List

Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.

Cardinal Robert McElroy

The pope named him the new Archbishop of Washington.

Angela Alsobrooks

The former Prince George’s County Executive is now Maryland’s first Black US senator.

Ashley Parker and Michael Scherer

These high-profile Washington Post political reporters are heading over to the Atlantic.

Wendell Felder

The District’s newest council member represents Ward 7.

Sydney Johnson

Washington’s WNBA team, the Mystics, hired him as head coach.

Photograph of Alsobrooks by Maryland Gov Pics/Wikimedia.
Photograph of Felder by Asteway Photography.
Photograph of Johnson by HD Intelligence.
Photograph of Parker by Bill O’Leary/Washington Post.
Photograph of Scherer courtesy of the Atlantic.
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

