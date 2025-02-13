Green Day, Noah Kahan, Weezer Will Headline Oceans Calling Festival

Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy and Weezer will headline the three-day Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, this September. Tickets for the pop-punk-alternative boardwalk festival go on sale Friday, February 14, starting with presale at 10 AM and regular sale at 11 AM. You can sign up for presale here.

In addition to the headliners, about 40 performers will hit the stage, including Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Vance Joy, Train, Modest Mouse, Devo, Ziggy Marley, and Cake. American Pie actor Jason Biggs will return to the festival stage to host another year of cooking demonstrations featuring several renowned chefs, including Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

General admission three-day tickets start at $350; one-day tickets start at $150.