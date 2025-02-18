Step into the whimsy at the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Pink Tie Party presented by Union Station Washington D.C. and Design Cuisine! Explore an evening filled with delectable international bites and engaging entertainment.

Feel the wonder of the season, don your best pink and floral attire, and take in the vibrant Carnival atmosphere of the world’s best blossom destinations!

Enjoy international bites from local DC area restaurants featuring delicacies from 801 Chophouse Tysons Corner, China Chilcano by José Andrés, Cordelia Fishbar, Dirty Habit DC, KYOJIN DC, and more!

Get lost in the energy of Carnival destinations with live music and entertainment from incredible performers like Batala, Perfekt Blend, and Members of Cafritz Young Artists of Washington National Opera.

Score exclusive fashion & beauty items, one-of-a-kind DC packages, luxury hotel stays, travel experiences, wine, and spirits in our Benefit Auction.

Pink Tie Party is your escape from the everyday to a wondrous world of magic! Enjoy the best of Carnival locales from every inch of the globe at the historic Union Station Washington D.C. Wear your best pink attire and explore this international experience filled with food, entertainment, fashion, and an exclusive silent auction. All proceeds support the mission of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, ensuring Festival events remain primarily free and open to the public. Purchase your 2025 Pink Tie Party tickets today!