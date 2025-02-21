Experience luxury city living in this exquisite 2-bed, 2-bath condo just off Dupont Circle. Nestled in a beautifully converted row home, this 1,225 sq. ft. residence blends historic charm with modern sophistication.

Thoughtfully updated throughout, it boasts high-end finishes, hardwood floors, and custom lighting that add warmth and elegance. Oversized windows, skylights, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors flood the open-concept living space with natural light, creating an inviting and airy ambiance. The fully retractable sliding glass doors open the entire space to a private roof deck, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor experience—perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the sun.

The sleek, all-white kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a gas cooktop, integrated refrigerator, built-in wine fridge, and high-end finishes that blend beauty with functionality. Both bedrooms offer ample storage, with the primary suite boasting custom built-in cabinetry for effortless organization. Its en-suite bath is a spa-like retreat with double sinks and a glass-enclosed shower. The second bedroom, illuminated by a skylight, features a spacious closet and easy access to the second bathroom.

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the city, this exceptional home is just steps from renowned restaurants, boutique shopping, and the vibrant city life of Dupont and Logan Circles.

Address: 1721 P Street Northwest, Unit D, Washington, DC 20036

Contact:

Andrew Riguzzi

202.595.5757

andrew@propertydc.com