DC

1

Where: Kalorama.

Bought by: Anne B. Kapnick, an associate at Quinn Emanuel.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,315,000.

Days on market: 12.

Bragging points: A 1917 townhouse with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two half baths, a fitness room, and a rear garden with a grilling area.

2

Where: Berkley.

Sold by: Bret Baier, a Fox News anchor, and Amy Baier, a philanthropist.

Bought by: Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO and Secretary of Commerce nominee.

Listed: $28,995,000.

Sold: $25,000,000.

Days on market: 426.

Bragging points: A 16,250-square-foot French estate with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, three fireplaces, a cinema, a spa, a 56-foot heated pool, and a putting green.

3

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Pennsylvania senator Dave McCormick (as reported by the Wall Street Journal).

Listed: $12,500,000.

Sold: $10,500,000.

Days on market: 261.

Bragging points: A circa-1850 house, previously owned by Republican strategist C. Boyden Gray, with eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, five fireplaces, a catering kitchen, and a wine cellar.

4

Where: Berkley.

Bought by: Elenora Connors, deputy vice president of PhRMA, and Ankit N. Desai,a lobbyist.

Listed: $5,990,000.

Sold: $5,600,000.

Days on market: 318.

Bragging points: A 1935 brick Colonial estate with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, an in-law suite, a gym, a screened-in family room with a grilling station, a heated pool, a sports court, and a treehouse.

Maryland

5

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Avi Perry, a partner at Quinn Emanuel, and Julia Perry, a physician.

Listed: $4,189,000.

Sold: $4,100,000.

Days on market: 15.

Bragging points: A renovated house with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, a wine vault, a fitness area, and a fenced backyard with a built-in grill and patio.

6

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Jason D. Hipp, a pathologist, and Toni M. Hipp, executive VP and chief of staff to the CEO at Primer.ai.

Listed: $3,289,000.

Sold: $3,289,000.

Days on market: 77.

Bragging points: A newly built house with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a recreation room, a game room, and a home gym.

Virginia

7

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Esther Lee Rosen, senior director of communications at the Brookings Institution.

Listed: $3,025,000.

Sold: $3,025,000.

Days on market: 23.

Bragging points: A new-build with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, a sunroom, a media room, an exercise room, and a pet shower.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.