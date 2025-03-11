“Queer Eye” Is Casting in DC

First, Netflix tried to get us married off—and thus, an especially appalling season of the hit dating show Love Is Blind was born, humiliating the District on an international scale. Now, the streaming service is offering our city a shot at redemption, and for some residents, perhaps even a new wardrobe. Season 10 of Queer Eye is headed to DC—and if you have a local loved one who you think could use some professional advice, now’s your chance.

The warm-and-fuzzy makeover show, which premiered in 2018, is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the early-aughts Bravo series that launched the celebrity careers of Ted Allen and Carson Kressley. Like in the original series, a core group of queer lifestyle gurus known as the “Fab Five”—food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, design expert Jeremiah Brent, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown, and fashion expert Tan France—devote each episode to facilitating the physical and emotional glow-up of a “hero,” a likable, perhaps down-on-their-luck person who has been nominated by friends or family for some sprucing.

While the original Queer Eye was anchored in New York City, the modern iteration devotes each season to a different city and its suburbs. Beyond the makeover element, part of the reboot’s stated goal is to advance representation of LGBTQ+ people in media. “The original show was fighting for tolerance,” France said in the show’s premiere episode. “Our fight is for acceptance.”

Netflix is searching for “heroes” in DC and “in the greater DMV” area, according to an Instagram post made by ITVA Casting last week. To nominate someone you know, submit their name, photo, and story in an email to qecasting@itv.com.