Experience the pinnacle of urban luxury living in this premier penthouse at The Metropole, perfectly situated in sought-after Logan Circle. This breathtaking 3-bedroom, 3-bath residence with a lofted den spans 2,350 square feet of meticulously designed living space, blending modern sophistication with effortless comfort.

Flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a striking skylight above the open staircase, the open-concept main living area is an entertainer’s dream. The newly updated kitchen features elegant marble countertops, a waterfall-edge island with seating, and ample cabinetry. A gas fireplace and European White Oak hardwood floors add warmth and refinement throughout the home.

Unwind in the serene bedrooms, with custom walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths featuring custom designed vanities and glass-enclosed showers. Step outside to your private terrace—an urban sanctuary—or take advantage of The Metropole’s full suite of amenities, including concierge service, guest suites, and two secure parking spaces. Just steps from acclaimed restaurants like Le Diplomate and Maydan, high-end shopping, Whole Foods, and premier fitness studios, this extraordinary penthouse offers the ultimate in luxury and city convenience.

Address: 1515 15th Street Northwest, Unit 606, Washington, DC 20005

