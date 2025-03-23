Every Washingtonian knows that spring truly begins with peak bloom.

On March 29 from 4–8 p.m., celebrate our city’s annual pinkening at Bloomaroo at The Wharf®, a festival that honors the history, beauty, and splendor of DC’s beloved cherry trees.

The Wharf is DC’s Home of the Cherry Blossoms®. Located along the Potomac River adjacent to the famed Tidal Basin blossoms (RIP Stumpy), The Wharf offers unobstructed views of hundreds of cherry trees located across the water in East Potomac Park.

Current predictions estimate that peak bloom is less than one week away, just in time for another epic Bloomaroo on March 29. This annual blossom-themed festival features live music, family friendly activities, a spectacular fireworks finale, and more.

For a close-up view of DC’s famous blossoms, there’s no better vantage point than the water. Arrive by Water Taxi or the Wharf Jitney, or head to Recreation Pier to rent kayaks and paddleboards from The Wharf Boathouse.

It’s easy to get lost in the beauty of the blossoms, but there’s plenty to enjoy on dry land.

Beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a rotating lineup of live music on District Pier, Transit Pier, The Grove Stage, and Market Square Stage

Featured artists include headliner 3AM Tokyo and local favorites Jimi Smooth & HitTime, Pebble to Pearl, Perfekt Blend, Starlight Anthem, Pink PaLish, Umani House Band, and DJ Les Talusan.

Dance and sing along while enjoying cherry blossom-inspired cocktails at the festival’s Blossom Bars or stop by one of the participating Wharf restaurants to enjoy additional festival-themed refreshments.

Entry to Bloomaroo at The Wharf® is free for the whole family.

Kids will love to start their Bloomaroo adventure with facepainting at the Kids Craft Zone on Recreation Pier.

With koi kite decorating, a haiku creation station, balloon artist, and more, there are plenty of activities to keep them busy all afternoon.

Just be sure to keep them awake until the very end. This magical day concludes with a dazzling display of fireworks over the water.

Bloomaroo at The Wharf® is scheduled, rain or shine, from 4–8 p.m. on Saturday, March 29. The festival takes place throughout The Wharf neighborhood along Wharf Street with a fireworks finale over the Washington Channel. For more information, contact the venue or visit the event’s website.