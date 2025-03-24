Every 180 seconds, somebody in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer. And in today’s times of uncertainty, patients need support now, more than ever. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) exists to support patients and their families.

Known as one of Washington’s top fundraisers each spring, The Visionaries of the Year (formerly known as the Man & Woman of the Year) campaign is a spirited 10-week fundraising competition in which candidates set out to raise as much money as they can for LLS. This year, 21 extraordinary candidates (below) have taken on the challenge and have set a combined fundraising goal of $2.5 million. This year’s fundraisers span the Washington D.C. area geographically and professionally, but all have at least one thing in common: a commitment to raising money for blood cancer research, advocacy, and patient services.

The funds raised through Visionaries of the Year are used for:

· Research to advance lifesaving therapies like immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine, which are saving lives today.

· Free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families.

· National and local advocacy efforts are driving policies that accelerate new treatments and ensure patients have access to care so that they can live longer, healthier lives.

Year after year, individuals from all over the country take on this challenge, although only one will win the coveted title of “Visionary of the Year”. The iconic fundraising campaign embodies the idea that any individual can have an impact on cancer cures with hard work and dedication. Over the past three decades, the campaigns have proven to be about much more than individuals and teams winning a competition — it is about incredible leaders from diverse experiences and backgrounds stepping up and leading others to raise critical funds to end blood cancer.

Two of the candidates are taking on an even bigger challenge as they represent the Washington, D.C. campaign in the 2025 All Star campaign, a fundraising competition among a select group of Visionaries of the Year alumni. All-Stars conduct their own campaign with their personal fundraising team. Representing this year are Deborah Porras (Beverly Hills Community United Methodist Church) and Kevin Pearson (World Wide Technology). The All-Star who raises the most funds during the campaign across the country is named the “National Visionaries of the Year All-Star”.

The Washington, D.C. campaign kicks off on Thursday, March 20th and winners will be announced at the Grand Finale Gala at The Anthem on Friday, May 30th.

Are you interested in getting involved? Please contact Sasha Rocke at Sasha.Rocke@lls.org for more information.

Meet the 2025 Visionaries of the Year candidates:

Ellie De Groote, Iron Bow Technologies



Tyler Clendenon, Amazon Web Services





Brittany Brom, Drybar Reston & National Landing





Sarah Bland, SWB Style





Ryan Fairchild, Accenture Federal Services





Brittany Timms, The Zimmerman Agency





Dillon Walton, Apex Clean Energy





JoAnna Marza, Rain City Brows





Steve Cloud, Stream Realty Partners





Cristina Chou, Altice USA





Tom Ward, CMC Networks





Charlynn Driscoll, Consumer Healthcare Products Association





Sean Brisbaji, MAJUS Consulting





Linda Ables, Juniper Networks





Lee-Lee Ellis, Health Policy Professional



Sean Murphy, Williams & Connolly LLP





Poya Sadeq, Ourisman Chantilly Toyota





Brandon Hogan, CDW





JR Spear, Business Leaders Network





Deborah Porras, Beverly Hills Community United Methodist Church

(All-Star Candidate)





Kevin Pearson, World Wide Technology

(All-Star Candidate)

