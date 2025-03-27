Mike Waltz’s Venmo Was Public, ICE Agents Tried to Detain a Worker in DC, and Zombie Deer Disease Has Arrived in Manassas

Good morning. Sunny, with even more wind, and a high around 62 today. The low tonight will be around 40. It’s Opening Day for the Washington Nationals, who host the Phillies this afternoon. The Capitals are at Minnesota, and the Wizards host Indiana. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

Tsunami, “In a Name.” A comprehensive box set last year makes a convincing case that this band of erstwhile Arlingtonians was one of the best indie-rock groups of the ’90s. Tsunami plays Black Cat tonight with Ida and Mark Robinson. (Un-full disclosure: I have too many conflicts of interest to list here, but this show looks really good!)

Signalgate update: The Atlantic published receipts from the world’s most famous group chat after Trump administration officials cast aspersions on the seriousness of the information shared with Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg, whom National Security Adviser Mike Waltz inadvertently added to the discussion. (The Atlantic) “Waltz at another point claimed he had never met Goldberg, hours before a reporter unearthed a picture on social media of the two men standing next to each other during a 2021 event at the French Embassy.” (Politico) More examples of poor digital hygiene emerged: Wired found Waltz’s Venmo was public (Wired), and some of the people on his list are journalists. (The American Prospect) Der Spiegel found an embarrassment of personal information for administration officials online, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth‘s cell-phone number. (Der Spiegel)

Let’s insert a line break for readability. Signalgate is the most-shared story online so far this year. (Axios) YouGov found that a majority of Americans find it “very serious.” (Washington Post) “One of the most head-scratching aspects of this particular thread of scandal is how unnecessary it all was: Everyone in this group chat has entire teams of people who travel with them everywhere to allow them to have constant secure communications systems.” (Doomsday Scenario) US District Judge James Boasberg got randomly assigned to a lawsuit about the fiasco. (Kyle Cheney)

• Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on imported cars. “If the taxes are fully passed onto consumers, the average auto price on an imported vehicle could jump by $12,500, a sum that could feed into overall inflation.” (AP)

• “The Social Security Administration on Wednesday abruptly backed off planned cuts to phone services for disabled and some elderly Americans applying for benefits amid an uproar from advocates.” (Washington Post)

• Video shows the arrest of a Turkish student who wrote an op-ed that criticized Tufts University’s response to the war in Gaza. (AP) A federal appeals court upheld Boasberg’s ban on deportations based on the Alien Enemies Act. (Washington Post)

• A toddler got through the White House fence yesterday. (Tyler Smith)

H1B

Make your way into a drab office park for some of Virginia’s best biryani at a sparkling-new restaurant named after the work visa on which many of the neighborhood’s Indian tech professionals make their livings. H1B, whose motto is “Your Visa to Feast,” also stands for Hyderabad #1 Biryani, an homage to the South Indian city famous for its richly flavored rice dishes. The small menu mainly consists of biryani, sold by the pound, with either chicken, goat, paneer, or veg. You’ll get two superb condiments: a peanutty shorba gravy, and a cooling raita laced with a veritable salad of shredded carrots, cucumber, and onion. Try the verdant curry-leaf paneer as a starter. (4230 Lafayette Center Drive, Chantilly)

• Just in time for Opening Day: Your guide to food and drink at Nationals Park.

• Ed Martin, Trump’s choice for US Attorney in DC, got an earful when he visited Anacostia Tuesday.

• ICE agents tried to detain a contract worker at a DC elementary school, but they appear to have left after school officials asked them to show a warrant. (Washington Post) The House of Representatives could take steps to end DC’s status as a sanctuary city. (DC News Now)

• The Kennedy Center laid off people who worked in its Social Impact initiative. (NPR) The team runs Millennium Stage. (Washington Post)

• DC police are investigating vandalism to Teslas as hate crimes. (Washington Post)

• RIP Ted Pedas, the Circle Theatre impresario who helped Joel and Ethan Coen get their careers off the ground. (Washington Post)

• Brookland’s Finest will close next month. (PoPville) An appreciation of Brown’s Hardware in Falls Church, which will close at the end of March. (Washington Post)

• Kermit the Frog will speak at the University of Maryland’s commencement ceremony. (WUSA9)

Oh deer: An ungulate in Manassas tested positive for “zombie deer disease.” (WUSA9)

• Jason’s Lyric Live! opens at National Theatre.

• Pink Beats, a cherry-blossom-flavored outdoor music festival, kicks off in Crystal City.

• Taste those blossoms at Jinya Ramen Bar’s Cherry Blossom Sake Tasting.

