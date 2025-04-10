4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Escape this weekend’s April showers at one of our open house picks: an historic bungalow in 16th Street Heights, a charming midcentury modern in Bethesda, and a sunny rambler in Alexandria. And don’t miss our luxe spotlight—a sprawling house in North Bethesda with a basketball court.

A 16th Street Heights Bungalow

Price: $1.1 million

Where: 5200 13th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

Lot size: .09 acres

Listing agent: Marlene Aisenberg, Coldwell Banker Realty

Open house: Saturday, April 12, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM and Sunday, April 13, 12 PM – 2PM

Along with a renovated kitchen and sunroom, this 1921 bungalow features plenty of outdoor amenities: a fenced yard, a garden with an outdoor kitchen, and a detached garage. Former North Dakota Governor Frank White lived here while serving as US Treasurer during the Harding and Coolidge administrations.

A Bethesda Midcentury Modern

Price: $1.45 million

Where: 5601 Huntington Pkwy.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.2 acres

Listing agent: Sarah Hake, Compass

Open house: Sunday, April 13, 1 PM – 4 PM

An open floor plan, two fireplaces, and a large sunroom addition headline the amenities found inside this 1956 house. Selling points outside include a deck, patio, and fenced yard.

An Alexandria Rambler

Price: $1.15 million

Where: 6219 Arkendale Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: 0.2 acres

Listing agent: Janet Price, Corcoran McEnearney

Open house: Sunday, April 13, 2 PM – 4 PM

Located in the Belle Haven neighborhood, this house offers a light-filled sunroom, an upgraded kitchen, and a spacious backyard with a patio. More charming details: Crown moldings, built-in bookcases, and a wood-burning fireplace.

A North Bethesda Contemporary

Price: $4.99 million

Where: 6704 Arroyo Ct.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/8

Lot size: 1.01 acres

Listing agents: Paul Sudano and Betsey Winstead, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, April 12, 12 PM – 2:30 PM

This 10,400-square-foot house, built in 1978 and renovated a few years ago, boasts its own gym, movie theater, and a climate-controlled seven-car garage. Plus: a heated pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and a basketball/tennis court.