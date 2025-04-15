Alexandria Construction Uncovers Part of a Historic Canal

Opened in the 1840s, the Alexandria Canal was used for less than 50 years and eventually was filled. Recently, archaeologists found–then relocated–a new portion. Here’s how.

Investigate

As required by law, developers of an apartment building called in archaeologists before they started construction. Based on the path of the canal seen in historical maps, they suspected remnants might be on the property, which had been the site of a 1980s office building.

Excavate

Using backhoes and excavators to dig through concrete and several feet of fill, then shovels to clear out debris, and finally trowels for more delicate work, archaeologists uncovered sandstone walls and a well-preserved wooden canal-lock floor (which, unfortunately, isn’t savable; it will be well documented before removal).

Relocate

The walls were dismantled with heavy equipment and the stones transported with a forklift. The stones will be temporarily stored at Montgomery Park and could be reused in a waterfront park.

This article appears in the April 2025 issue of Washingtonian.