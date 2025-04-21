The Whitley presents an exclusive collection of in-demand condominiums, captivating homebuyers seeking timeless charm, modern conveniences and an unparalleled urban lifestyle. These highly coveted residences—starting from the $500s to $1.9M—are selling at an extraordinary pace, with over 35% claimed within weeks of release. The Whitley’s unique homes, elevated amenities and ideal location make it a premier choice for sophisticated living.

Residences Tailored for Sophisticated Living

Each home at The Whitley offers refined finishes and thoughtful details designed to elevate daily living.

1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences, with select options featuring dens and terraces

Premium interiors with wide plank luxury flooring in a white oak finish, custom microshaker cabinetry and quartz countertops

Expansive 9’+ ceilings, built-in roller shades and custom-designed primary suite closets

Exceptional Amenities, Designed for Everyday Comfort

Residents enjoy access to a thoughtfully curated collection of amenities that make life more convenient, relaxed and connected.

Spacious rooftop deck with gas grills and seating areas for entertaining

Residents lounge with a full kitchen, bar and fireplace for gathering with friends

Boutique fitness center, offering state-of-the-art equipment for a wellness-focused lifestyle

Bicycle storage, EV charging stations and a pet wash station, all designed for effortless city living

LUXER One® package room with cold storage for groceries, ensuring everyday convenience

A Walkable Neighborhood with Unmatched Access

Future residents at The Whitley are drawn to the walkable lifestyle, dining, shopping and transit available in Old Town Alexandria.

Steps from Trader Joe’s, Harris Teeter and top dining destinations like Hank’s Oyster Bar, Sisters Thai and Mason Social

Close to specialty shopping, the Potomac waterfront and Braddock Metro for seamless connectivity

Surrounded by parks, fitness studios and cultural attractions

A Rare Opportunity to Own at The Whitley

Following a landmark debut, The Whitley has already sold 35% of its residences. Don’t miss the opportunity to call one of Alexandria’s most sought-after condominiums home—schedule an appointment with the McWilliams | Ballard sales team today.

The Whitley Sales Office | 509 Wythe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 | 703.665.1938