On Mother’s Day, I’m looking to brunch somewhere that’s relaxed but that still feels a little special (no crazy-expensive set menus, no hokey themes). If you’re looking for something similar when the holiday rolls around on Sunday, May 11, consider these spots:

1010 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The brunch menu at this West End hotel restaurant, a spinoff of Ellen Yin’s Philly original, balances crowd-pleasers (boursin-and-mushroom omelets, biscuits and gravy) with more inventive plates (octopus Lyonnaise, kabocha-squash minestrone). It’s a particularly good spot for those who like to graze on a bunch of small plates. Don’t miss the chickpea panisse.

4316 Markham St., Annandale; 1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville

These zero-frills, no-reservations, no-carts dim sum houses put out terrific Northern Chinese daytime feasts. The noodles, dumplings, and buns are top-notch, and everything is so affordable you can order with abandon.

4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

At this downtown Bethesda hit from the team behind the Red Hen, brunch features lovely sweets like brioche with apricot and chocolate, and flaky, orange-scented sfogiatelle. The full lunch menu, with its fabulous straciatella-laden salad, ricotta spread, and hefty burger, is available too.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

The Pike & Rose location of this Italian American restaurant has a couple advantages over the Capitol Hill original—it’s bigger, so it’s easier to get a table, and it serves a stellar brunch. Graze on chicken parm sliders with vodka sauce, pecorino biscuits with eggs, and the chicken tenders from the kids menu. Or just call it a day with a big plate of Alfredo.

125 Founders Ave., Falls Church

Unwind over kimchi bloodies, White Lotus-inspired kiwi-and-vodka cocktails, and lovely pastries at Carey and Yuan Tang’s fun Falls Church dining room. Bonus: unlimited pancakes for $5, with the purchase of an entree. (I like the dramatically presented tornado omelet.)

517 Eighth St., SE

If breakfast in bed is on the agenda, order takeout or delivery from this Barracks Row brunch cafe from the team behind Anju and Chiko. The milk bread egg sandwiches that made the place a smash hit during its days as a pandemic pop-up are all here. Or, do it up with custard-filled French toast or a toad in the hole gilded with Petrossian caviar.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

The swank Persian dining room in Tysons does it up on the weekends. Think mimosa towers, all you can eat deals ($55 per person), kebabs, and a bunch of creative a la carte choices, from semolina pancakes to Persian-accented smash burgers.

1346 Florida Ave., NW

I know I said no prix-fixes, but I’ll make an exception for this Middle Eastern destination, which is typically not open for brunch. Share the family-style Tawle menu—a feast of dips, kebabs, salads, and more—for $110 a person. You can make a reservation in the dining room or chance it as a walk-in for a patio table.

1287 Fourth St., NE

If Mom’s been itching to try Keith McNally’s often-packed Union Market arrival (or the NYC original), brunch is a good time to visit. Many of the nighttime hits are there, including the superlative onion soup, an elegant tuna crudo, and the famed Black Label burger.

6641 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

Live jazz, a pretty Palm Beach-y room, and a roving cocktail cart make David Guas’s McLean hotspot a prime candidate for a festive brunch. The menu showcases NoLa classics like eggs sardou, grillades and grits, and beignets, and also makes room for cured-salmon tostadas and a spiffy avocado toast.

1612 14th St., NW

Jeff Black’s folksy 14th Street hangout has long been one of my weekend go-tos. I could basically make a morning out of oysters and bloodies here, but there are more substantial pleasures, too: a Louisiana-inflected Benedict with crawfish and Tasso ham, tasty fried shrimp or catfish po’boys, and excellent clam chowder.

