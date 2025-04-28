DC and Commanders Will Announce Stadium Deal Today, Virginia GOP Candidate Accuses Virginia Governor’s Team of Extortion, and Trump Says He Runs the Entire World

Good morning. Sunny with a high near 80 today. Clear with a low around 54 tonight. The Nats host the Mets again this afternoon. The Capitals beat Montreal 5-2 last night and now lead the playoff series 3-1. The teams will meet again on Wednesday. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

Happening this morning: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Washington Commanders will announce a stadium deal. Next step: getting any agreement through the DC Council.

This roundup is now available as a morning email newsletter. Sign up here.

I can’t stop listening to:

Sharon Van Etten, “I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way).” Allow this stylish track to inject some “Miami Vice” into your Monday morning. Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory play 9:30 tonight.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

“I run the country and the world”: The Atlantic’s interview with President Trump dropped this morning. It charts his remarkable political comeback (he refuses to acknowledge it was a comeback) and finds Trump continuing to drop hints that he might run again in 2028 (which he cannot do by law) and seemingly distancing himself from some of the administration’s missteps on deportations. (The Atlantic)

Meanwhile, on Earth: The administration claimed yesterday that it hasn’t deported any children who are US citizens, because it merely deported their mothers, and the kids accompanied them. (Washington Post) The administration raided a nightclub in Colorado Springs this weekend and arrested more than 100 people it says are here illegally. (NYT) Cliona Ward, who’s lived in the US legally for decades, was detained after returning to the US from Ireland. (Irish Times) FBI agents arrested a judge in Milwaukee Friday. (NYT) ICE said it planned to charge bystanders who pushed back against an arrest at a Charlottesville courthouse. (Daily Progress)

Trade winds: Trump claimed in another interview published Friday that he’s “made 200 deals” with trading partners but wouldn’t say what they were. (Time) There seems to be some question, though, whether China is among them. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said yesterday that he didn’t know whether Trump had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ABC News) China implies the sides have not met. (AP)

Administration perambulation: Trump says he will not recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, saying, “I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes.” (AP) About ten university leaders have formed an informal group to advise how to counter the Trump administration’s attacks. (WSJ) Documents show that the administration considers Elon Musk‘s DOGE project more than “advisers” and that the group directs government actions. (Lawfare) Trump wore a bright blue suit to the pope’s funeral. (NYT)

The best thing I ate last week, by Ann Limpert

I’m always wary of restaurants that try to do too many things at once, but that logic doesn’t apply to Della Barba, the snug pizza shop off Capitol Hill’s Lincoln Park. It’s run by pizza obsessive Joey Barber—a former attorney who went on to learn and master several styles of pie. I’m usually partial to his thick Detroit squares or excellent New York thin-crust, but I just fell hard for his nonna version, with onions and plenty of cup-and-char pepperoni. It’s sort of an in-between pie—not as hefty as Detroit or his Chicago deep-dish, but definitely not thin. Think of it as the dream version of the extra-cheesy drunk pizza you lived on in college. (1382 E. Capitol St., NE.)

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Lovely but un-fussy places where you can celebrate a mom for Mother’s Day brunch.

• This year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival is all about youth culture.

• If you enjoyed this past weekend’s Porchfest in Petworth, we have good news for you: There’s one in Adams Morgan this coming weekend, and another coming to Takoma Park the weekend after.

• Here are the most expensive houses sold in the area last month, including Mark Zuckerberg‘s $23 million pied-a-terre in Woodland Normanstone.

Local news links:

• Low wattage celebrities, a bunch of parties anyway: It was WHCD weekend in DC. (NYT) A magician at the Washingtonian party amazed Dr. Oz. (Washington Post)

• Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin asked John Reid to withdraw as the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. GOP opposition researchers found “explicit posts online that they believe are connected to” the former talk-radio host. (The Richmonder) Reid got a warm welcome in Southwest Virginia anyway. (Washington Post) Reid has posted two videos about the situation. In the first, he says he won’t back down. In the second, he claims Youngkin is trying to extort him. Should be an interesting year in Virginia politics.

• An investigation into the causes of January’s deadly air crash over the Potomac reveals that “the failures were far more complex than previously known.” (NYT) An apparent bird strike caused a British Airlines flight to Dulles to be diverted to Boston this weekend. (WUSA9)

• WorldPride events will move from the Kennedy Center “to ensure our entire LGBTQ+ community will be welcome,” organizers said. (Washington Post)

UPDATE ON KRISTI NOEM’S STOLEN PURSE: The United States Secret Service announced Sunday that a man accused of stealing the Homeland Security secretary’s purse at a DC restaurant was in custody. (United States Secret Service) Another suspect was detained Sunday night in Florida; Noem says the alleged perp is a “career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years.” (Washington Post)

• Interim US Attorney Ed Martin says a cannabis dispensary in Palisades isn’t legal. (NBC4 Washington)

• Democrats held a sit-in on the Capitol steps yesterday to protest the GOP’s budget. (NBC News)

• The presidents of American University, the University of Maryland, and George Washington University are among the college leaders who signed a letter that pushes back on White House overreach. (WTOP)

• A downtown building vacated by DOJ could become a grocery store. (WBJ)

• Tenants in a Mount Vernon Square luxury building want their landlord to ban the Carolina jessamine vine after a puppy ate petals from the plant and had to be euthanized. (Washington Post)

• A bill before the DC Council would increase the rewards available to people who help authorities close murder cases. (WUSA9)

• A new documentary about efforts to desegregate Glen Echo Amusement Park in 1960 will show this week. (Washington Post)

• George Lesznar talks about his decision to sell the Harvey’s Market butcher shop in Union Market. (WTOP)

Did you miss our 100 Very Best Restaurants List? It’s here. Enter our Cutest Dog Contest here.

Join the conversation!