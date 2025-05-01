Tesla’s Also Sick of DOGE, Alexandria Wants to Censor a Student Newspaper, and We Highlight Some Excellent Soul Food

Good morning. A high near 85 today with a chance of thunderstorms and showers after 5 PM. Scattered showers and storms tonight, with a low around 68. The Washington Capitals beat Montreal last night; Carolina awaits in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Nationals are at the Phillies tonight. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

So this is what a golden age looks like: The US economy shrank in the first quarter of the year, and most economists expect President Trump‘s trade war to cause further retreat. (AP) The administration’s explanations have “veered toward the surreal,” with Trump blaming his predecessor, Joe Biden, and a scoreboard-doesn’t-tell-the-whole-story defense from his press secretary: The “underlying numbers tell the real story of the strong momentum President Trump is delivering,” Karoline Leavitt said. (Washington Post) Without a turnaround, “the situation could become the economic analog of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s fumbled withdrawal from Afghanistan four years ago this summer.” (NYT) Trump’s unique gift for messaging was on display during a cabinet meeting yesterday: “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more.” (Axios) Kamala Harris emerged to make a speech where she called Trump’s trade plans the “greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history.” (CBS News) Japan has slashed its own economic outlook due to the trade war. (NYT) (I am doing my part to help; I just bought socks at Uniqlo.)

Meanwhile, in Congress: The Senate GOP fended off a resolution that aimed to reverse Trump’s tariffs. (Axios) Congress is trying to push through a massive reconciliation bill that reflect’s the President’s spending priorities, but that will require potentially painful cuts. So Trump is keeping the effort at arm’s length. (Politico) Among the possible cuts: A health program for 9/11 first responders. (ABC News) House Republicans’ effort is complicated by a series of punts. (Punchbowl News) GOP leadership in the House has advanced a plan to cut federal workers’ benefits. (Government Executive)

DOGE you want me, baby? Tesla began a search for a new CEO as board members became frustrated by Elon Musk‘s time in Washington and the company’s sales and stock price tanked. (WSJ) Cuts from Musk’s DOGE project have begun to hit red states. (Politico) Trump gave Musk what sounded like a send-off yesterday. (CNN) DOGE’s future after he leaves will depend on Congress, and, well…. (Washington Post) “Being attacked relentlessly is not super fun. Seeing cars burning is not fun”: Musk spoke about his waning time in town. (Washington Post) DOGE put a University of Chicago undergrad in charge of rewriting regulations at HUD. (Wired) A federal judge appears inclined to block DOGE’s efforts to “dismantle the independent agency responsible for distributing federal dollars to the nation’s museums and libraries.” (WUSA9)

Camelot 2.0 is weird: The Department of Health and Human Services announced a “radical departure” from past practices in testing vaccines, a reflection of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s deep skepticism toward immunizations. (Washington Post) RFK Jr.’s agency has ordered a lab in Frederick “to stop all experimental work.” The Integrated Research Facility studies infectious diseases, including Ebola. (Wired) NIH ended participation in Safe to Sleep, a program that “helped slash infant deaths in the 2000s.” (Stat)

The immigration situation: US District Judge Paula Xinis set a new deadline for Trump officials to provide updates on returning Kilmar Abrego García from El Salvador, where it deported the Maryland man by mistake. (AP) Trump said in an interview (where he appeared to confuse a photoshopped document with a photo) that he could bring Abrego García back. (CNN) How Trump’s deal with El Salvador came together. (NYT) A federal judge in California ordered the administration to “keep funding lawyers for unaccompanied migrant children,” at least for now. (WSJ)

Administration perambulation: FEC employees “soon will be required to declare their work location in a daily questionnaire,” which could presage a government-wide effort. (Washington Post) Chris Krebs had his membership in the Global Entry program revoked and CNN reports that he “finds it hard to believe this isn’t another act of retribution from the administration.” (CNN) The early starts for White House press corps events lately are part of administration efforts to make sure Trump sees what they’re doing when he watches TV in the mornings. (CBS News)

You may already be a regular at Saints Paradise Cafeteria one block from the convention center—it’s a soul food staple for longtime Shaw residents. But this impressive survivor of a church café, located in a high-ceilinged room within the United House of Prayer for All People, is certainly “hidden” in a literal sense. On a recent Friday, I ordered the special fried whiting, drenched it in Texas Pete hot sauce, and was reminded of how quintessentially DC this place is. The blue plate lunch is affordable, the fish is fried expertly, the mac and cheese comforting, and the lemonade wincingly sweet. It’s only the efficient, no-nonsense service that reminds you you’re still in the nation’s capital, not the Deep South. (601 M Street, NW.)

• DC Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton has ruled out seeking to be ranking member of the House Oversight committee. (Axios D.C.) Recently: Concern about Holmes Norton’s age (she is 87) and abilities is growing. (Washingtonian)

• The DC Council threatened to pursue legal action against Mayor Muriel Bowser if she doesn’t meet a new deadline to deliver a budget proposal. (WUSA9)

• Police charged Michael McClanahan with the murder of his girlfriend, Sherron Turner, whose body authorities found “wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete.” (NBC4 Washington)

• Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church celebrated its reopening yesterday. (WTOP)

• Levita Almuete Ferrer of Montgomery County pleaded guilty to embezzling from the US State Department. (Bethesda Today)

• RideOn bus driver Ruiz Bell suffered a fatal heart attack on the job yesterday but managed to stop his vehicle safely before he died. (WJLA)

• Beginning May 7, you’ll need a REAL ID to get into Arlington National Cemetery. (WTOP)

• Alexandria City Public Schools plans to censor Theogony, the student newspaper at Alexandria City High School, which has reported critically on the school system. (Alexandria Times) The newspaper’s staff is asking for public support at a May school board meeting. (Theogony) Flashback: There’s a tradition of hard-hitting scoops at Theogony. In 2020, one student reported that the city’s superintendent sent one of his kids to private school. (Washingtonian) Disclosure: My son attends ACHS, but he’s not involved with the newspaper. I spoke to Theogony staffers in 2023.

