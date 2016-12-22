Philadelphians Urged to Refrain From Stealing Baby Jesus Statues

Philadelphians should not steal baby Jesus statues. That’s the implicit message journalist Emily Babay relays to the City of Brotherly Love, warning residents to take no cues from recent events that have dismayed manger managers in other Pennsylvania locales. One baby Jesus was even ripped from his cradle in Bethlehem, 60-odd miles north of Philly, and dropped off at a hospital with a joke note that failed to make police chuckle.

Thefts have also occurred in Juniata Township and Pine Grove, Babay writes.

Philadelphia, a large city located north of Washington, hosted a visit by the pope last year. This summer it beseeched its residents to stop swimming in Dumpsters.

