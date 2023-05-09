Taylor Swift decided to skip FexEx field for her “Eras” tour, but she’ll play three nights in Philadelphia this weekend: Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13; and Sunday, May 14. With some help from Philadelphia Magazine, we gathered some food and drink ideas for Washingtonians who plan to make the journey northward.

Swiftie Specials

The Dutch

1537 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

This South Philly eatery will offer three cocktail specials all weekend in honor of Swift, a Pennsylvania native. The “Lavender Haze” includes gin, sparkling wine, and lemon juice and is garnished with butterfly pea flowers. The “Getaway (Side)Car” features rum, cognac, pineapple shrub, and lime. And the “White Horse” is made with pear and cardamom-infused vodka, coffee liqueur, and a cream float.

Details: Open 8 AM to 3 PM Monday through Friday; 8 AM to 2 PM for brunch on weekends; 5 PM to 10 PM for dinner on Saturday; and 5 to 9 PM for dinner on Sunday.

Xfinity Live! Tay-Gate Parties

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia

Located right next to the venue, the Xfinity Live! complex will host pre-game parties before each Swift performance. The Tay-Gate parties will include a DJ, dance party, themed cocktails, photo booths, costume contests, and more.

Details: 2 to 7 PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday May 12-14; $50 tickets include admission and access to a food buffet.

Assembly Rooftop Bar

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Located on the top of the Logan hotel, Assembly Rooftop Bar will serve a “Lavender Haze” cocktail over the weekend. The drink features butterfly-pea-infused vodka, plus St. Germain, lime, and club soda.

Details: Friday and Saturday, open at 4 PM; last 90-minute seating at 10:30 PM; bar closes at 2 AM; Sunday, open at 4 PM; last 90-minute seating at 10:30 PM; bar closes at 12 AM.

Eat and Drink

Gabriella’s Vietnam

1837 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

Gabriella’s offers traditional Vietnamese fare such as turmeric-rubbed catfish and shaky beef made with filet mignon. It’s BYOB, so you’re welcome to arrive with your own libations.

Dizengoff

1625 Sansom St., Philadelphia

Modeled on hummus stands in Israel, Dizengoff serves freshly made hummus and pita with a variety of toppings, from beet to beef-and-pistachio. It also serves a frozen mint-lemonade slushy, which you can get with or without booze.

South Philly Barbacoa

1140 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia

Featured on the Netflix show Chef’s Table in 2018, this cash-only spot is known for its slow-cooked lamb tacos. It’s open only on Saturday and Sunday from 5 AM until supplies run out.

Sarcone’s Bakery

758 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia

Sarcone’s has been in the Italian Market neighborhood since 1918 . Known for its tomato pie—a thick, square pizza topped with tomato sauce and pecorino—it also serves hoagies and sweets.

John’s Water Ice

701 Christian St., Philadelphia

A confection with a texture somewhere between a snow cone and sorbet, water ice has been a Philadelphia specialty for more than a century. John’s offers lemon, cherry, chocolate, pineapple, mango, and strawberry flavors, and serves ice cream, too.

Bok Bar

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia

This South Philly rooftop bar features city skyline views and serves such cocktails as the “All-Nighter,” with rum, Kahlua, creme de cacao, and cold brew, and the “Golden Hour,” with gin, watermelon, and mint. There’s also wine, canned beer, and non-alcoholic options.