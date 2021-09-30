October Travel Deals

Stylish Staycation

Where: Fairmont Washington, D.C. Georgetown, 2401 M St., NW; 202-429-2400.

What’s special: The hotel is in Washington’s West End, a quick walk into Georgetown. Guests can take advantage of the fitness center with steam room, sauna, whirlpool, indoor saltwater pool, and a slew of classes (yoga, spin, Pilates, barre, Zumba). At the new Courtyard Bar in the hotel’s courtyard garden, guests can relax with a cocktail amid the soothing sound of the fountain. The hotel is pet-friendly. Rates start at $285 a night.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Bed & Breakfast” package includes breakfast for two and 5 percent off the daily rate. Click here to book, using promotion code PWAS.

When: Valid for stays through February 28, 2022.

City of Brotherly Love

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, 117 South 17th St., Philadelphia; 215-563-5006.

What’s special: In the heart of Center City—near Old City Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Square, restaurants, and shops—the Palomar is an Art Deco-inspired boutique hotel. It has 230 guest rooms and suites, a striking living room, bold artwork throughout the public spaces, a restaurant, and a fitness center. There is complimentary coffee and tea service, newspapers, a yoga mat in each room, and a free nightly evening wine hour. Guests have access to complimentary bikes, and, for kids, custom-designed Micro Kickboard scooters and helmets. While in Philly, you can check out the Reading Terminal Market, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Rodin Museum, the Academy of Music, and the Mutter Museum. The hotel is pet-friendly.

The deal: “Valet & Vino,” an exclusive Washingtonian package, includes deluxe king accommodations, a bottle of red wine, and nightly valet parking. Rates start at $239 a night. To book, call 215-525-9430 and mention the deal.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2021, with a minimum of two nights.

Nostalgia by the Sea

Where: Cape Resorts properties in Cape May, NJ, including the adults-only Virginia Hotel and its family-friendly Red Cottage, 25 Jackson St., Cape May, NJ, 800-533-9414; as well as Congress Place Suites, 302 Washington St., Cape May, 844-499-9815.

What’s special: The Virginia Hotel is a restored 1879 landmark building located one block from the beach. Guests receive complimentary continental breakfast each morning. The private Red Cottage is a red-and-white Queen Anne Victorian built in 1899 and located on Cape May’s oldest street. Guests also receive complimentary continental breakfast over at the Virginia Hotel each morning. Congress Place Suites is an apartment-style hotel located in the heart of historic Cape May. Each unit features a living room and full kitchen, perfect for family travel. Guests in the hotel’s restaurants may enjoy farm-to-table ingredients from Cape Resorts’ own 62-acre Beach Plum Farm. Amenities for guests at all Cape Resorts properties include complimentary activities at Beach Plum Farm (hiking, animal feeding, watercolors, birding), and access to golf carts and bikes. While in Cape May guests can walk on the beach, of course, or visit attractions including wineries, a lighthouse, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, Emlen Physick Estate, historic Cold Spring Village, the Harriet Tubman Museum, Jersey Shore Alpacas, and the Washington Street Mall.

The deal: The “Fall into Cape May” package includes deluxe accommodations and a $25 resort credit each day. To book Congress Place Suites call 855-290-8467. Rates for the Virginia Hotel start at $239 a night; Red Cottage $169; Congress Place Suite $249. Click here to book a fall getaway at the Virginia Hotel. Click here to book the Red Cottage.

When: Valid for weekday stays through November 17, 2021.

East Coast Portland

Where: Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland, Maine; 207-775-9090.

What’s special: This hotel’s rooms feature a coastal design with local artwork, wood floors, and nautical accents. On each floor is a pantry nook with a Starbucks touchscreen machine and a sitting area to enjoy the complimentary coffee, along with tea or seltzer water. There is a fitness center, outdoor dining, outdoor fire pit, and complimentary wi-fi. Guests can explore downtown Portland, go on brewery tours, visit lighthouses, pop into museums, or hike, bike, or fish. The hotel is pet-friendly.

The deal: The hotel’s exclusive “202” Washingtonian deal features a nightly weekday rate of $202—a savings of more than 35 percent. A garden-view room costs $20 more. To book, click here.

When: Valid for weekday stays through October.