Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2016 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Winston Churchill Came to DC 75 Years Ago Today

By on
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Far right) on the HMS York December 1941. Photo via Wikimedia commons.
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Far right) on the HMS York December 1941. Photo via Wikimedia commons.

On December 22, 1941, British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill arrived in Washington, DC, for the First Washington Conference. Held two weeks after US President Franklin Roosevelt’s declaration of war on Japan, the meeting, also known as the Arcadia Conference, was where Churchill, Roosevelt and representatives from 24 other countries met to decide how to project a unified front to defeat the Axis Powers.

Many Americans wanted revenge on Japan after its attack on Pearl Harbor, but the attendees, who convened for three weeks, ultimately agreed that the primary target was Germany. In response, the US agreed to increase its arms production, producing more machine guns, aircraft, and tanks. 

When the conference concluded on New Year’s Day, 1942, Churchill, Roosevelt, Maxim Litvinov of the Soviet Union, and T. V. Soong, of China all signed a document binding themselves and the other 22 signatories (who signed a day later) to working toward a joint peace and war effort against Hitler.  This declaration would become known as  the United Nations Declaration.

Declaration of the United Nations. Photo via Office for Emergency Management. Office of War Information. Domestic Operations Branch. Bureau of Special Services.
Declaration of the United Nations. Photo via Office for Emergency Management. Office of War Information. Domestic Operations Branch. Bureau of Special Services.

While the United Nations didn’t become an official institution until1945, the declaration created by the conference helped to lay the foundation for the entity we have today.

Check out these photos from the time of the conference:

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill saluting his daughter as he leaves on the HMS Duke of York to come to American in December 1941. Photo via Library of Congress.
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill saluting his daughter as he leaves on the HMS Duke of York to come to American in December 1941. Photo via Library of Congress.
Winston Churchill addresses Congress on December 26, 1941. Photo via Library of Congress.
Winston Churchill addresses Congress on December 26, 1941. Photo via Library of Congress.
TAGGED IN: , , , , ,

More from News

Photograph via iStock.

The Holidays Are a Good Time to Adopt Pets–and a Lousy Time to Give Them

Donald Trump Isn’t on Metro’s Inauguration SmarTrip Card

advertorial_dulles

Goodbye, Last-Minute Panic: Why Dulles International Has Exactly What You Need This Winter

Luxury Travel Group Gives Trump’s DC Hotel a Brutal Review

Photo by George Shuklin, WikiMedia Commons

You Really Can Use Oil to Get a Mouse Off of a Glue Trap

The author, her mom, and a quilt they made. Photo courtesy of Virginia Hartman.

Growing Up, I Hated Sewing With My Mom. Now It’s What Keeps Us Together.

Photograph by Flickr user Scott.

There Are Some Very Unlikely Hanukkah Parties in DC

Photograph via iStock.

‘Alt-Right’ Trolls Are Targeting DC’s DIY Music Houses

Most Popular