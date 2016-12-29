Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2016 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

The Shaw Bijou Slashes Prices In Half

"Humility creeps up on you when least expected," says chef Kwame Onwuachi.
By on
The Shaw Bijou slashes prices two months after opening. Photograph courtesy of the Shaw Bijou
The Shaw Bijou slashes prices two months after opening. Photograph courtesy of the Shaw Bijou

Nearly two months after opening, the Shaw Bijou is cutting the price of its prix-fixe in half. Previously, a ticketed 13-course tasting went for $185 per person (no tax, tip, and alcohol). As of January 3, chef Kwame Onwuachi will offer a new seven-course lineup for $95, which includes a welcome cocktail.

When people ask me ‘why DC?’ my immediate response is always ‘DC chose me.’  And it did,” says Onwuachi in a release from the restaurant. “I came to this city because of the energy. The Shaw Bijou’s vision was simply an extension of a 5-year dream of ours; and while achieving that goal, we fostered an environment and restaurant that was not reasonable for all…Humility creeps up on you when least expected, and the opening of this restaurant has taught us just that. This being our first restaurant, and for some a first business venture, we had a substantial amount of learning and adjusting to do. And we have, immensely.”

The Shaw Bijou received social media backlash over its prices from the start, and lukewarm reviews from critics at Washingtonian and the Washington Post. In response, the row-house restaurant co-owned by Kelly Gorsuch of Immortal Beloved salon has made a number of changes to its operations. The second-floor bar opened a few seats to the public this month, before converting the entire 40-seat lounge area into a walk-in watering hole called Let’s Be Enemies. Representatives from the restaurant say the ownership also canceled plans for its members-only club, expected to be a “social experiment” for industry leaders.

TAGGED IN: , , , ,

More from Food

Our Most Popular Food and Drink Stories of 2016

"Whimsical shared cocktails" are served in copper pineapples at Farmers & Distillers. Photography by Jessica Sidman.

20 Things to Look For at Farmers & Distillers

Banana pancakes. Photograph by Scott Suchman. Courtesy of Tico.

Where to Find Fun New Year’s Day Brunches Around DC

New Year's Eve is business as usual at Tico on 14th Street. Photograph by Scott Suchman

DC Restaurants Serving Regular Menus for New Year’s Eve

Mango Tree Has Closed in CityCenterDC

Barcelona Wine Bar Shut Down by Health Department (Updated)

Cotton & Reed is hosting a pop-up on Tuesday featuring its white rum. Photograph by Evy Mages.

The Week in Food Events: Rum Bar Pop-Up, So Many Holiday Parties

American Ice Co. hosts no-cover New Year's Eve fun with pitchers of beer and pulled pork sandwiches. Photograph by Fatback Media via Facebook

Great No-Cover Bars for New Year’s Eve Around DC

Most Popular