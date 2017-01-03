Things to Do in DC This Week (January 3-4): Swing Music, a Zumba Dance Class, and NSO In Your Neighborhood

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

DANCE For those who love Zumba–or for those who have been too shy to give it a go–the Joy of Motion Dance Center is leading a Zumba dance fitness fusion class at the Kennedy Center as part of the Millennium Stage offerings. This is the first of five dance classes at the Kennedy Center this month, in various dance styles. Instruction will be offered for all abilities. Free, 6 PM

MUSIC The National Symphony Orchestra’s NSO In Your Neighborhood initiative provides a week of free NSO performances and educational activities in various neighborhoods throughout DC, with this installment focusing on Southeast and Southwest. While reservations are full for Wednesday night’s Kick-Off Concert, there are two events on Tuesday: a quartet performance for children at the Francis A. Gregory Neighborhood Library and a performance and lecture inspired by Frederick Douglass at the Anacostia Arts Center. Library show: Free, 10:30 AM. Anacostia Arts show: Free, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

MUSIC Swing band Cherry Poppin’ Daddies catchy radio hit “Zoot Suit Riot” was iconic in the late-90s swing revival. That album is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, and the group has remixed and re-mastered its songs for release later in January. In advance of that, they’re performing Wednesday night at the Hamilton; there will be a dance floor, so wear your dancing shoes. $20 to $25, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS Anyone who’s listened to radio in the DC area knows the name Cerphe Colwell–he spent years at WHFS before moving on to other local stations (WAVA, DC101, WJFK, and Classic Rock 94.7), finally landing at Music Planet Radio. He looks back on his nearly 50 years of radio in his new memoir, Cerphe’s Up: A Musical Life with Bruce Springsteen, Little Feat, Frank Zappa, Tom Waits, CSNY, and Many More, which Colwell and co-author Stephen Moore read from at Politics & Prose. Free, 7 PM.

KARAOKE If you thought karaoke was just for fun, then familiarize yourself with District Karaoke, a team-based karaoke league that sets up head-to-head matchups for ten weeks throughout their competition season. And these singers take it seriously (there are rules and guidelines); if the prospect of karaoke as a team sport is intriguing, then learn more at the group’s Winter 2017 Registration Social at Policy. Free, 7 PM.

MUSIC Glide is an annual new-age DJ night led by Washington Post pop music critic Chris Richards. Richards spins hours of ambient new age music at U Street Music Hall for listeners’ relaxation (attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats or blankets). The event, hosted for six years on Winter Solstice, has moved to a January date this year. Free, 9 PM.

Find something to do? Share it with friends.