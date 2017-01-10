Take a Look Inside Little Leaf, Salt & Sundry’s Insta-Perfect Sister Store

In September, Amanda McClements, the owner of the addicting home goods and accessories shop, Salt & Sundry, would be expanding her existing 14th Street corridor shop into a new space down the street. Meanwhile, a new retail concept, Little Leaf, would fill the newly vacated space at 1401 S Street, NW. In mid-December, both new stores opened their doors, giving Instagram-addicts even more perfect shelves to spend their Saturdays photographing.

Below, take a look into the new Little Leaf storefront, which McClements has filled with plants and paper goods. From Appointed Co. calendars to potted succulents to seed packets to prints and notecards, there’s a little bit of everything that fits the paper and plants category. Ranging from $5 for a petite, two-inch succulent to $125 for an over-six-foot-tall majesty palm, the greenery comes in an array of sizes that can brighten compact city apartments.

Take a look inside before visiting in person at 1401 S Street, NW.

