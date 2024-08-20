9 New Places to Shop for Home Decor and Furniture Around DC

Looking to revamp your living space? Here are nine home decor and furniture stores that have recently opened or are coming soon.

NEWLY OPENED

907 King St., Alexandria

In addition to shops in Frederick, Leesburg, and Middleburg, an Old Town location opened in June. Inspired by French and Italian style with some Southern influences, items include bistro tables, patterned linens, and funky decor such as an absinthe fountain.

1260 5th St., NE

Lovers of maximalist interiors can head to this Union Market shop where shelves are stocked with an eclectic mix of vintage home accessories and colorful glassware. For a glitzy addition to your space, check out the disco ball decor.

1830 Columbia Rd., NW

Previously an institution on 14th Street, the vintage furniture store has found a new home in Adams Morgan. Like its former location, new items—all bought at auction—are added weekly; peruse the store for wardrobes, curio cabinets, chairs, and more.

3304 M St., NW

Perhaps you favor a more minimalist look. This Italian furniture company opened a two-level Georgetown showroom in June with neutral Nordic-style furnishings and Japanese-inspired designs.

3306 M St., NW

This 90-year-old Italian furniture brand opened a DC flagship in March. It specializes in clean, architectural pieces with a modern aesthetic.

1301 4th St., NE

The boutique recently left its location inside Union Market for a larger space down the street. The new spot sells the same lineup of chic dinnerware and home decor plus some furniture items.

1800 International Dr., McLean

The luxury furniture and fine linens store moved into the former Crate & Barrel space in March. It’s a one-stop-shop for home goods with an inventory that includes everything from backyard fire pits to vanities. The store also offers interior design services.

COMING THIS YEAR

3340 Cady’s Aly., NW

The high-end Brazilian furniture brand is coming to Georgetown later this year. Look for custom-built wall systems and contemporary pieces for closets, bathrooms, kitchens, and more.

4816 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

This custom rug company helps you pick the perfect mat for your space, tailored to the exact size you need. The retailer is opening a store in Bethesda this fall.